Banty McEnaney linked with return to Monaghan manager position

FORMER MONAGHAN BOSS Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney could be in line for a return to take charge of his native county, a post he previously held twice.

The 42 understands McEnaney is in the process of pulling together a backroom team to potentially fill the vacant post.

Some coaches have been subject to direct approaches, while others have been sounded out by county board intermediaries.

McEnaney could face some competition for the role.

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Andy McEntee, who was a selector under Gabriel Bannigan in 2026, has been popping up at recent club games around the county and there is speculation he is planning to let his name go forward.

Andy McEntee. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Other candidates linked with the job include Martin Corey. The coach of Cavan when they landed the Ulster title in 2020, he also coached Monaghan under his brother Vinny for 2023 and 2024.

Corey was in charge of Down senior outfit Kilcoo this season, who bowed out of the county championship at the semi-final over the weekend.

Scotstown manager David McCague could be another possible option. He previously served as a coach and selector under McEnaney in his second spell.

Gabriel Bannigan left the role as Monaghan manager at the end of August after stating that county board support that was previously there for him as he sought to freshen up his own backroom, suddenly was withdrawn. Bannigan claimed “the goalposts have moved,” and that conditions were “not right” for him to continue.

McEnaney, who previously was in charge of his county from 2004 to 2010, returned later for another spell from 2020 to 2022. He was responsible for making them a formidable force over the past two decades.

Under McEnaney, Monaghan reached Ulster finals in 2007, 2010 and 2021, losing to Tyrone in all three encounters.

He has also managed Meath and Wexford, while he led the Monaghan minors to the Ulster title in 2018.