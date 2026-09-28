Former Roscommon star Frankie Dolan among candidates for Longford vacancy

FORMER ROSCOMMON FORWARD Frankie Dolan is among the candidates who will be considered for the vacancy as Longford manager.

A spokesperson from Longford GAA confirmed to The 42 that Dolan is among “a number of candidates” who they hope to meet in the next 10 days as they continue their search for a successor to Mike Solan.

Dolan was part of Oisín McConville’s management team for Wicklow’s Tailteann Cup success this year, but recently announced that he was stepping away from the set-up.

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He is also currently a club manager in Longford, and has been in charge of Abbeylara since 2024. His side was defeated in the Longford senior semi-final on Saturday, losing out to defending champions Killoe by 1-21 to 0-12.

Speaking to Shannonside FM after the game, Dolan revealed that he had been contacted by Longford GAA regarding the position.

“I got a call a number of weeks ago” Dolan began. “But to be fair to Longford, they understood my position. I wasn’t making any decision until either Abbeylara won the championship or were knocked out of the championship.

“I’m disappointed after today’s result, but I’m here now. I’m not with Wicklow. I said it previously, if the right job came, and it suited, I’d have a look at it.

“But I will definitely make contact with Longford now that we’re out of the championship.”

Dolan was a gifted footballer during his playing career, winning a Connacht title with Roscommon in 20001, and a senior All-Ireland club medal with his club St Brigid’s in 2013.

Mayo native Solan was the Longford manager for two years, and guided them to promotion from Division 4 this year before stepping down in August. He has since been appointed as manager of the Offaly footballers.

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