Over 470,000 average viewers for Ireland-Israel match, says RTÉ

JUST SHY OF 500,000 people on average watched Sunday evening’s Ireland-Israel match on RTÉ 2, according to figures released by the broadcaster.

Ireland beat Israel 3-0 in the controversial Nations League fixture in Debrecen, Hungary.

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The match was streamed live on RTÉ 2, although its coverage was majorly stripped back. There was no advertising, studio presentation or studio punditry offered by the broadcaster. It relied instead on the commentary from Uefa’s global coverage.

RTÉ said an average of 478,000 people watched the game. It was a 40% share of the available audience. At its peak, 9.34pm – just coming into full-time – there were 573,000 viewers.

The RTÉ Player saw another 233,683 viewers.

As viewerships go for a match of this kind, particularly with the overwhelming controversy and attention around it, the figures are on the lower end.

It is worth noting that they are still notably higher than Ireland’s match against Kosovo on Thursday, which saw an average of 383,000 viewers tune in – a 36% share of the available audience.

Football matches broadcast on RTÉ tend to pull in high figures. Looking at last year, figures provided by TV Audience Measurement Ireland show that five Ireland matches received more average viewers, although these were Fifa World Cup qualifier matches.

A Uefa Nations League match against Bulgaria on RTÉ 2 had 427,100 average viewers.

Israel and Ireland are due to meet again for a Nations League fixture in Bačka Topola, Serbia on 4 October.

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Written by Emma Hickey and posted on TheJournal.ie