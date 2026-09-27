Ireland-Israel game takes another cruel twist with racism allegation that cannot be investigated

An editorial note re: The 42’s reporting on the Uefa Nations League matches between Ireland and Israel is available to read here.

THE IMAGE THAT will remain embedded in the consciousness from the most contentious Republic of Ireland fixture in living memory was that of the players with their heads bowed, solemnly, as the Israel national anthem was played before kick-off.

This 3-0 victory will, naturally, lift the spirits of some in the camp. Barely. You’d wonder how much of this felt normal once the whistle of German referee Harm Osmers blew.

None of this felt normal, and, worse, the FAI have been informed that an allegation of racist chanting from some of the 200 Israeli fans cannot be processed by Uefa as the proper protocols were not followed.

Jayson Molumby heard what he thought were racist chants aimed at Adam Idah in the first half.

Jayson Molumby. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

There seemed to be monkey chants from some in the crowd in the first and second half, once when Idah was in action on the touchline beside where the Israeli fans were and then again in the second half when James Abankwah shot wide.

Molumby asked the officials to “listen” and pointed to his ears. Referee Osmers and fourth official Florian Exner determined there was no racism.

As Molumby did not say “racism,” he said “listen,” the protocols cannot be followed.

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The Uefa delegate informed the FAI that no action can be taken as it was not reported on the pitch, and officials did not hear it anyway.

So, another cruel twist to this desperate situation.

Results always go a long way to dictate the mood, even if it feels there will be a long road back to repair so much of the damage of the past 48 hours.

Senior FAI figures accept that the squad have been left exposed by the events that have taken place this weekend in Hungary.

Those senior FAI figures will have time to reflect on just why that is once the week to come is out of the way. There is still an appearance in front of an Oireachtas committee on Wednesday in Dublin before the next Nations League game with Austria at Aviva Stadium.

The mood in the stands of Lansdowne Road will go some way to telling us more of the fallout. Gavin Bazunu remained in the team hotel 10 minutes away after deciding he did not want to share a pitch with Israel. Hallgrímsson said he has checked in on the welfare of the player and says he is sure he will be happy that Ireland won the game.

He will travel back to Dublin with the rest of the squad tonight and be involved in the Austria game, but not the return fixture with Israel that is due to take place in Serbia on Sunday.

“We just take it day by day. It was tough enough decision to play today,” Hallgrímsson said. “We take it game by game. We play Austria in Aviva and I wish all our fans come and support our players. They have shown today what it means to them to play for Ireland.

“They represent themselves with dignity and with power of proud Irishmen on the pitch.”

Hallgrímsson was emotional as he spoke of the last few days being the toughest of his career. “It was all about emotional control [for the players],” he said. “I am going to talk for my players.

“Coming into a game like this, with the pressure they had, it would have been easy for a player to lose his control.”

No one can say anything that happened over the last 48 hours was in the best interests of Irish football. It certainly wasn’t in the best interests of any player.

There were 15 Ireland fans in the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen. They were vocal and supportive of the players. That backing would have been appreciated and should not be criticised, although there was a lone fan singing a derisory song about Brian Kerr as the players left the pitch at full-time.

The former Ireland boss has been a passionate and articulate voice on the reasons Ireland should have boycotted this game.

Those comments have not gone unnoticed in the Ireland camp, or among the hierarchy.

The fans in the ground did not protest the decision of the Ireland players to fulfil the fixture. At full-time the Ireland squad showed their appreciation by going over and applauding. Jake O’Brien threw his jersey to someone holding a sign.

The fans sang songs in support, The Fields of Athenry and Come On You Boys in Green belted out sporadically. There would have been more there except some had their tickets cancelled the night before the game.

One fan from Clondalkin in Dublin who now lives in California only managed to gain entry because he holds an American passport and could provide a phone number from the country.

The Ireland squad wore black armbands “in recognition of all the lives lost in the conflict” as explained by FAI chief executive David Courell on Saturday. He, too, stood with his head bowed alongside FAI president Paul Cooke.

Around 20 FAI staff sat together just beside the team bench and did the same. There were no handshakes between the players and Dara O’Shea did not shake the hand of his Israeli counterpart.

Ireland won the game 3-0. Troy Parrott scored a fine goal, Idah and Jack Moylan, too.

This game is behind Ireland but the memory will live on, and there could be another one to come next Sunday.