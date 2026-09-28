HARRY BYRNE AND Max Deegan have been ruled out of Leinster’s URC Round 2 clash with the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.
Out-half Byrne and back row Deegan suffered concussions in Leinster’s narrow opening-weekend defeat to the Lions and will follow graduated return-to-play protocols this week.
Back row Josh Ericson, who shone in Johannesburg, is also a doubt to face the Sharks, with his neck injury requiring further assessment. Scrum-half Cormac Foley, meanwhile, will step up his training this week as he nears a return from a calf injury.
Leinster said there was no further update on Jamison Gibson-Park, whose groin injury was last week described as “minor”.
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Jack Boyle (Achilles), RG Snyman (knee), Caelan Doris (foot and knee), Paddy McCarthy (foot), Jordan Larmour (calf), Diarmaid Mangan (foot), and James Culhane (hamstring) continue to rehab longer-term injuries.
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Harry Byrne and Max Deegan ruled out for Leinster's trip to Durban
HARRY BYRNE AND Max Deegan have been ruled out of Leinster’s URC Round 2 clash with the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.
Out-half Byrne and back row Deegan suffered concussions in Leinster’s narrow opening-weekend defeat to the Lions and will follow graduated return-to-play protocols this week.
Back row Josh Ericson, who shone in Johannesburg, is also a doubt to face the Sharks, with his neck injury requiring further assessment. Scrum-half Cormac Foley, meanwhile, will step up his training this week as he nears a return from a calf injury.
Leinster said there was no further update on Jamison Gibson-Park, whose groin injury was last week described as “minor”.
Jack Boyle (Achilles), RG Snyman (knee), Caelan Doris (foot and knee), Paddy McCarthy (foot), Jordan Larmour (calf), Diarmaid Mangan (foot), and James Culhane (hamstring) continue to rehab longer-term injuries.
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Rugby squad update