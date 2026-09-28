Harry Byrne and Max Deegan ruled out for Leinster's trip to Durban

HARRY BYRNE AND Max Deegan have been ruled out of Leinster’s URC Round 2 clash with the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

Out-half Byrne and back row Deegan suffered concussions in Leinster’s narrow opening-weekend defeat to the Lions and will follow graduated return-to-play protocols this week.

Back row Josh Ericson, who shone in Johannesburg, is also a doubt to face the Sharks, with his neck injury requiring further assessment. Scrum-half Cormac Foley, meanwhile, will step up his training this week as he nears a return from a calf injury.

Leinster said there was no further update on Jamison Gibson-Park, whose groin injury was last week described as “minor”.

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Jack Boyle (Achilles), RG Snyman (knee), Caelan Doris (foot and knee), Paddy McCarthy (foot), Jordan Larmour (calf), Diarmaid Mangan (foot), and James Culhane (hamstring) continue to rehab longer-term injuries.