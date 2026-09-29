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Cork celebrate their Camogie All-Ireland. James Crombie/INPHO
All-Stars

All-Ireland champions Cork have 14 players selected in Camogie All-Star nominations

Laura Hayes, Sorcha McCartan and Carrie Dolan all nominated for Player of the Year.
12.02am, 29 Sep 2026

ALL IRELAND CAMOGIE champions Cork have been recognised with 14 players receiving nominations for an All-Star, with beaten finalists Galway receiving 10.

Meanwhile, semi-finalists Kilkenny and Tipperary have six and four respectively, while Clare and Waterford have one player apiece on the shortlist.

The Camogie Association, along with sponsors PwC, have released the nominees for the 2026 PwC Camogie All-Stars Awards.

The winners will be revealed at the PwC Camogie All-Stars Awards in Croke Park on Saturday, 21st November 2026.

The shortlist for the senior player of the year have also been announced, with Cork gaining two nominations in Laura Hayes and Sorcha McCartan, alongside Galway’s Carrie Dolan.

2026 PwC Camogie All-Stars nominations

Goalkeepers:

  • Sarah Healy (Galway)
  • Amy Lee (Cork)
  • Aoife Norris (Kilkenny)

Backs:

  • Róisín Black (Galway)
  • Karin Blair (Tipperary)
  • Ava Brett (Kilkenny)
  • Méabh Cahalane (Cork)
  • Libby Coppinger (Cork)
  • Niamh Deely (Kilkenny)
  • Ava Fitzgerald (Cork)
  • Ciara Hickey (Galway)
  • Dervla Higgins (Galway)
  • Méabh Murphy (Cork)
  • Izzy O’Regan (Cork)
  • Amy Quinlisk (Tipperary)
  • Isobel Sheehan (Cork)
  • Abby Walsh (Clare)

Midfielders:

  • Carrie Dolan (Galway)
  • Laura Greene (Kilkenny)
  • Laura Hayes (Cork)
  • Ally Hesnan (Galway)
  • Laura Murphy (Kilkenny)

Forwards:

  • Sarah Barcoe (Kilkenny)
  • Orlaith Cahalane (Cork)
  • Beth Carton (Waterford)
  • Millie Condon (Cork)
  • Aoife Donohue (Galway)
  • Róisín Howard (Tipperary)
  • Caoimhe Kelly (Galway)
  • Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)
  • Sorcha McCartan (Cork)
  • Eimear McGrath (Tipperary)
  • Niamh McPeake (Galway)
  • Emma Murphy (Cork)
  • Niamh Niland (Galway)
  • Amy O’Connor (Cork)

Alongside the All-Stars, the evening will also see the presentation of the PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year Awards in the Senior, Intermediate and Premier Junior grades.

PwC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year nominees:

  • Carrie Dolan (Galway)
  • Laura Hayes (Cork)
  • Sorcha McCartan (Cork)

PwC GPA Camogie Intermediate Player of the Year nominees:

  • Éobha McAllister (Antrim)
  • Roisin McCormick (Antrim)
  • Clodagh Tynan (Laois)

roisin-mccormick-celebrates-scoring-her-sides-first-goal Roisin McCormick of Antrim. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

PwC GPA Camogie Premier Junior Player of the Year nominees:

  • Ciara Hill (Armagh)
  • Eimear O’Kane (Armagh)
  • Róisín O’Keeffe (Cavan)

ciara-hill Armagh's Ciara Hill. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

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