Wales come unstuck with another Nations League defeat in Denmark

Denmark 2-0 Wales

Netherlands 2-1 Serbia

WALES WILTED IN Copenhagen as a 2-0 defeat to Denmark left them bottom of their Nations League group.

After a first half in which Wales were very much second best and fortunate to reach the break level, Denmark’s domination was rewarded by a Ben Davies own goal and a Gustav Isaksen strike.

Wales lost Thursday’s opener to Portugal 1-0 and it leaves them without a point – and a goal – in Group A4, and already facing an uphill battle to avoid relegation.

It does not get any easier for Wales with a visit from Erling Haaland’s Norway on Thursday before a return date against Denmark in Cardiff.

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Micky Van de Ven with Xavi Hernandez. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Netherlands, meanwhile, gave Xavi Hernandez his first win as head coach with a 2-1 Nations League victory over Serbia in Belgrade.

The Dutch were held to a 1-1 draw by Germany in Xavi’s bow on Thursday, but two goals from Mexx Meerdink were enough for them to get past a spirited Serbia and move to four points from two games in Group A2.

The Oranje turned to Barcelona great Xavi after a disappointing World Cup last-32 exit at the hands of Morocco.

Serbia passed up a good opportunity to take a 17th-minute lead when Dejan Joveljic could only shoot straight at Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen when completely unmarked inside the area.

Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo then hobbled off injured in a blow to the Netherlands and was replaced by Ruben van Bommel.

But Xavi’s men forged ahead on the half-hour mark as AZ Alkmaar striker Meerdink drilled in a penalty to score his first international goal after Aleksa Terzic fouled Crysencio Summerville.

Serbia coach Veljko Paunovic brought on striker Luka Jovic at half-time and the change paid off almost immediately, as the former Real Madrid man turned the ball in following a goalmouth scramble less than a minute after the restart.

But the visitors reclaimed the lead in the 69th minute as Meerdink, who made his Netherlands debut against Germany, fired a left-footed shot into the bottom corner after being played in by substitute Guus Til.