'For me, we're the best footballing side in the country' - Shelbourne captain Slattery

PEARL SLATTERY BELIEVES Shelbourne showed they are “the best footballing side in the country” in Sunday’s FAI Cup final win over Athlone Town.

Shelbourne crushed Athlone’s double-double dream after a first-half blitz at Tallaght Stadium, running out 3-1 winners in their fourth FAI Cup final meeting in five seasons.

Athlone had been crowned League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division champions after Galway United’s defeat to Wexford on Saturday night, but they couldn’t complete a second consecutive double on Sunday.

Seán Russell’s Shelbourne outfoxed their rivals, adding another 2026 domestic title to their trophy cabinet having already secured All-Island Cup honours.

“I’m just unbelievably proud,” captain Slattery reflected. “This is the first final we’ve probably come in as underdogs. I think everybody outside our circle, outside our club, probably wrote us off. That lit a fire in our belly.

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“We’d a point to prove after the last two weeks, but not a point to prove to anyone else – to ourselves. We know what we can do on the day. That’s what we spoke about during the week. not to leave the pitch going, ‘We just weren’t at it, we didn’t perform’.

“The lads had us prepped all week. Great training week. To go out in one of the biggest games and put in that performance, I think, for me, we’re the best footballing side in the country. I think we showed that today. Sometimes you don’t show in a cup final with nerves and stuff like that.

“Obviously Athlone are league champions and deserve it. They’re a great side but I thought we could have been out of sight in the first half, genuinely. That’s how good the girls were. I’m just standing here with great pride that we’ve done that. Clubs up and down the country would have loved one cup. We’ve done a domestic double. How could you not be happy?”

The last two weeks the 37-year-old centre-back references brought an end to their title hopes after a 4-2 defeat to Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park and 1-0 loss at Sligo Rovers. A Monday regroup on cup final week was key.

“That’s football. It’s not always going to go the right way for you all the time. We had a reset on Monday. The lads got us in. It was a great little meeting. I won’t say what was said or done, but it was amazing. That really just drove us forward for the week.

“Look, Seán’s probably got a lot of stick at the start of the season, a lot of pressure on him coming in. He’s outstanding. This club is in safe hands with him tactically, technically. The way he has us prepped, the way he is around everyone, his professionalism and all his coaching staff, even some of the half-time clips, they’re top of the range.

“We knew if we put in a performance we could beat anyone. We really believed that. Then, obviously, the hard part is actually going out and doing it. I think that’s what I’m most proud of. We can sit down and go, ‘You know what, we were unbelievable (on Sunday).’”

Slattery said Shelbourne would enjoy some celebrations, before refocusing on the race for second place in the league run-in. With three games remaining – the FAI Cup final was played earlier this year – the runners-up will also secure European football next season.

“We’re back in on Wednesday and then you’ve Waterford, Athlone and Galway, three huge games. This is the first time ever Europe is going to be for second place. Us and Galway are neck and neck for it.

“But look, we just take it game by game, we can’t look too far ahead. And I don’t want to look too far ahead. I want to just enjoy the FAI Cup. But what a great motivation to end the season so well with a European place. That’ll be our motivation once we’re back in during the week.”

Meanwhile, Republic of Ireland head coach Carla Ward is due to name her squad for the World Cup play-off semi-final against Kazakhstan this morning. Ruesha Littlejohn’s inclusion or omission will be among the top lines: the 36-year-old has been without a club since her summer departure from Crystal Palace.

The 42 and The Halfway Line recently pondered Ward’s top 40.

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