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The 12-book long list for William Hill Sports Book of the Year.
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Here are the 12 books longlisted for William Hill Sports Book of the Year

Alan Shipnuck’s book on Rory McIlroy is among those in contention for the prestigious award.
10.47am, 1 Oct 2026

THE 12-BOOK LONGLIST for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year has been announced, with Alan Shipnuck’s book about Rory McIlroy among the contenders to claim the prestigious award.

The longlisted titles are:

  • F1 Racing: Drive by Rachel Brookes

  • This Is Not About Running by Mary Cain
  • Ball of the Century by Brendan Cooper
  • HH: Helenio Herrera – Football’s Original Master of the Dark Arts by Richard Fitzpatrick
  • For A Yellow Jersey by Paul Maunder
  • Tadej Pogačar: Unstoppable by Andy McGrath
  • Till I Die: Why Football Means Everything (even when it shouldn’t) by Damien Pearse
  • The Power Within by Sophie Power
  • The Impossible Job by William Ralston
  • Rory by Alan Shipnuck
  • The Fall and Rise of the Mölkky Bar Kids: A Sporting Underdog Story by Neil Squires
  • The Chain by Sir Bradley Wiggins

The reading panel who nominated the 12 titles will now hand the reins to a judging panel which consists of Adrian Durham, Elis James, Mark Lawson, Christine Ohuruogu and Michelle Walder.

The judging panel will whittle the list down further to a final shortlist, which will be announced on Thursday, 29 October.

Last year’s winner was The Escape: The Tour, the Cyclist and Me, an eye-opening memoir from Scottish stage-race specialist Pippa York and Irish sports journalist David Walsh.

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