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Here are the 12 books longlisted for William Hill Sports Book of the Year
THE 12-BOOK LONGLIST for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year has been announced, with Alan Shipnuck’s book about Rory McIlroy among the contenders to claim the prestigious award.
The longlisted titles are:
F1 Racing: Drive by Rachel Brookes
The reading panel who nominated the 12 titles will now hand the reins to a judging panel which consists of Adrian Durham, Elis James, Mark Lawson, Christine Ohuruogu and Michelle Walder.
The judging panel will whittle the list down further to a final shortlist, which will be announced on Thursday, 29 October.
Last year’s winner was The Escape: The Tour, the Cyclist and Me, an eye-opening memoir from Scottish stage-race specialist Pippa York and Irish sports journalist David Walsh.
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good reads