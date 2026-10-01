Here are the 12 books longlisted for William Hill Sports Book of the Year

THE 12-BOOK LONGLIST for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year has been announced, with Alan Shipnuck’s book about Rory McIlroy among the contenders to claim the prestigious award.

The longlisted titles are:

F1 Racing: Drive by Rachel Brookes

This Is Not About Running by Mary Cain

Ball of the Century by Brendan Cooper

HH: Helenio Herrera – Football’s Original Master of the Dark Arts by Richard Fitzpatrick

For A Yellow Jersey by Paul Maunder

Tadej Pogačar: Unstoppable by Andy McGrath

Till I Die: Why Football Means Everything (even when it shouldn’t) by Damien Pearse

The Power Within by Sophie Power

The Impossible Job by William Ralston

Rory by Alan Shipnuck

The Fall and Rise of the Mölkky Bar Kids: A Sporting Underdog Story by Neil Squires

The Chain by Sir Bradley Wiggins

The reading panel who nominated the 12 titles will now hand the reins to a judging panel which consists of Adrian Durham, Elis James, Mark Lawson, Christine Ohuruogu and Michelle Walder.

The judging panel will whittle the list down further to a final shortlist, which will be announced on Thursday, 29 October.

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Last year’s winner was The Escape: The Tour, the Cyclist and Me, an eye-opening memoir from Scottish stage-race specialist Pippa York and Irish sports journalist David Walsh.