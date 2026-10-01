Leinster to play home Champions Cup pool games at redeveloped Laya Arena

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that they will play their home Champions Cup pool games at the Laya Arena.

The RDS ground, which underwent a €52 million redevelopment over the last two years, will host the eastern province’s European group-stage fixtures against Sale on Saturday, 12 December (5:30pm) and Pau on Saturday, 9 January (5:30pm).

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Leinster, who used a pre-season meeting with Zebre as a test event at the 20,600-capacity ground, will play their first competitive fixture at the Laya against Cardiff in the URC on Saturday, 10 October (7:45pm).

CONFIRMED - Both of our Investec Champions Cup home pool games will be played at Laya Arena 🏟️



We will host Sale on Saturday, 12 December (KO: 5.30pm) and Section Paloise on Saturday, 9 January (KO: 5.30pm), both in the redeveloped stadium. pic.twitter.com/t0uUI27cQt — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 1, 2026

Leinster last played at the RDS in May 2024 and have alternated between the Aviva Stadium and — for more significant fixtures — Croke Park over the past two seasons.

Leo Cullen’s side will return to the Aviva on Saturday, 24 October (6pm) when they face provincial rivals Munster in the URC.

As well as home meetings with Sale and Pau in the Champions Cup pool stage, Leinster face trips to Clermont on Saturday, 17 October (3:15pm) and Leicester on Saturday, 16 January (8pm).