O'Shea at 10 and Aungier debuts as depleted Munster make 11 changes for Bulls

CHARLIE O’SHEA GETS his first start at out-half while Jack Aungier will make his Munster debut having been named in the team to face the Bulls at Thomond Park on Saturday [KO 7.45pm, TG4/Premier Sports].

In total, Clayton McMillan has made 11 changes from the side that faced Glasgow Warriors last weekend, with the province dealing with a lengthy injury list.

Aungier starts at tighthead, while first year Academy player O’Shea is handed his first start in the 10 shirt.

Hooker Marnus van der Merwe is also named in the Munster starting team for the first time.

Your Munster team for Saturday night’s @URCOfficial Round 2 game against Vodacom Bulls at Thomond Park 👊



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Read the full team news here 👉 https://t.co/mvQv1NRLPg #SUAF🔴 pic.twitter.com/WOFZN0ocDg — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 1, 2026

Returning internationals Craig Casey and Jeremy Loughman come back into the side, with Casey captaining the team and Loughman among the replacements.

Aungier, Shane Daly and Tom Ahern are all named in the starting XV after missing the Glasgow game with injury, while Shay McCarthy, Dan Kelly, Seán Edogbo, John Hodnett and Brian Gleeson come into this weekend’s 23.

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Daly, Diarmuid Kilgallen and McCarthy start in the back three with Kelly and Seán O’Brien named in midfield.

Casey and O’Shea form a new half-back pairing.

Michael Milne joins van der Merwe and Aungier in the front row, with Ahern and Fineen Wycherley in the second row.

Edogbo, Hodnett and Gleeson are named in an all-new back row.

Kieran Brookes is listed as the replacement hooker. Brookes started at tighthead against Glasgow but can play across the front row. Loughman and Ronan Foxe complete the front row cover.

Kieran Brookes is named as the replacement hooker. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Evan O’Connell, Gavin Coombes and Alex Kendellen are also named as forward replacements, while Ben O’Donovan and JJ Hanrahan provide the backline cover.

“We have made a number of changes this week with players earning their opportunity to start off the back of what they have produced in pre-season,” McMillan said.

“We are delighted for Jack Aungier to be making his Munster debut this week after he joined us over the summer, he has fitted in really well and is a quality tighthead prop.

“Marnus will make his first start after a strong debut last week and, along with Kieran Brookes, he’s another of our new signings that have made an immediate impact.

“Craig and Jeremy have been itching to get back in and it’s good to have them in the mix with Craig leading the team on Saturday night.

“Charlie O’Shea has earned his first start after really hitting the ground running since coming into our Academy over the summer. He’s a very diligent young man and it’s great to have a player of Craig’s quality and experience alongside him in the half-backs for his first start.

“We’ve had a few injury issues at hooker both in the senior team and the Academy so Brookesy, who was excellent on his debut last week, is our replacement hooker. While he is a tighthead first and foremost, he does have experience of playing across the front row. He’ll step into that role for us this week and it’s invaluable to have a player of his experience and versatility to cover hooker.”

Earlier on Thursday, Munster confirmed that CEO Ian Flanagan is to step down from his role at the end of October.

Munster:

15. Shane Daly

14. Diarmuid Kilgallen

13. Seán O’Brien

12. Dan Kelly

11. Shay McCarthy

10. Charlie O’Shea

9. Craig Casey – capt

1. Michael Milne

2. Marnus van der Merwe

3. Jack Aungier

4. Tom Ahern

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Seán Edogbo

7. John Hodnett

8. Brian Gleeson

Replacements:

16. Kieran Brookes,

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Ronan Foxe

19. Evan O’Connell

20. Gavin Coombes

21. Ben O’Donovan

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Alex Kendellen

Bulls:

15. Hakeem Kunene

14. Sebastian de Klerk

13. Stedman Gans

12. Stravino Jacobs

11. Thaakir Abrahams

10. Curwin Bosch

9. Zak Burger

1. Alu Tshakweni

2. Juann Else

3. Francois Klopper

4. Ruan Vermaak

5. Reinhardt Ludwig

6. Marcell Coetzee – capt

7. Hanro Liebenberg

8. Jeandre Rudolph

Replacements: