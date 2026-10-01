Cian Prendergast captains the side from the flank, Sean Jansen starts at No 8, and lock Darragh Murray is named in the second row, while props Billy Bohan and Sam Illo – who’s set to make his 50th Connacht appearance – are among the replacements.
There are two further changes from the side that started last week’s 15-29 loss against the Stormers. Hooker Matthew Victory is handed his first Connacht start, while Caolin Blade is named at scrum-half.
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Ciarán Frawley makes Connacht debut at out-half
CIARÁN FRAWLEY WILL make his Connacht debut, and starts at out-half as the western province travel to take on Benetton Treviso tomorrow (KO: 7.45pm, TG4) in the URC.
The former Leinster back is one of six players who were named in the Ireland summer tour to come straight into the matchday 23, having missed last week.
Cian Prendergast captains the side from the flank, Sean Jansen starts at No 8, and lock Darragh Murray is named in the second row, while props Billy Bohan and Sam Illo – who’s set to make his 50th Connacht appearance – are among the replacements.
There are two further changes from the side that started last week’s 15-29 loss against the Stormers. Hooker Matthew Victory is handed his first Connacht start, while Caolin Blade is named at scrum-half.
Completing the pack are props Francois van Wyk and Finlay Bealham, lock Josh Murphy, and Sean O’Brien who shifts to the openside flank.
The rest of the backs are unchanged, with Mack Hansen and Finn Treacy on the wings, Cathal Forde and John Devine in the centre, and Sam Gilbert at full-back.
Connacht
15. Sam Gilbert
14. Finn Treacy
13. John Devine
12. Cathal Forde
11. Mack Hansen
10. Ciarán Frawley
9. Caolin Blade
1. Francois van Wyk
2. Matthew Victory
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Darragh Murray
5. Josh Murphy
6. Cian Prendergast (Capt)
7. Seán O’Brien
8. Sean Jansen
Replacements:
16. Eoin de Buitléar
17. Billy Bohan
18. Sam Illo
19. Niall Murray
20. Paul Boyle
21. Colm Reilly
22. Josh Ioane
23. Shane Jennings
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