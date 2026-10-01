Ciarán Frawley makes Connacht debut at out-half

CIARÁN FRAWLEY WILL make his Connacht debut, and starts at out-half as the western province travel to take on Benetton Treviso tomorrow (KO: 7.45pm, TG4) in the URC.

The former Leinster back is one of six players who were named in the Ireland summer tour to come straight into the matchday 23, having missed last week.

Team news for Friday's game against @BenettonRugby is here 🟢🦅



🧢 Frawley set for his debut

☘️ International players return



Read more 🔗 https://t.co/0L5vHGU7tr#OneConnacht pic.twitter.com/ZWKPejzzzr — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) October 1, 2026

Cian Prendergast captains the side from the flank, Sean Jansen starts at No 8, and lock Darragh Murray is named in the second row, while props Billy Bohan and Sam Illo – who’s set to make his 50th Connacht appearance – are among the replacements.

There are two further changes from the side that started last week’s 15-29 loss against the Stormers. Hooker Matthew Victory is handed his first Connacht start, while Caolin Blade is named at scrum-half.

Completing the pack are props Francois van Wyk and Finlay Bealham, lock Josh Murphy, and Sean O’Brien who shifts to the openside flank.

The rest of the backs are unchanged, with Mack Hansen and Finn Treacy on the wings, Cathal Forde and John Devine in the centre, and Sam Gilbert at full-back.

Connacht

15. Sam Gilbert

14. Finn Treacy

13. John Devine

12. Cathal Forde

11. Mack Hansen

10. Ciarán Frawley

9. Caolin Blade

1. Francois van Wyk

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2. Matthew Victory

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Darragh Murray

5. Josh Murphy

6. Cian Prendergast (Capt)

7. Seán O’Brien

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

16. Eoin de Buitléar

17. Billy Bohan

18. Sam Illo

19. Niall Murray

20. Paul Boyle

21. Colm Reilly

22. Josh Ioane

23. Shane Jennings