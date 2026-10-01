Ulster recall five Ireland internationals as they seek to bounce back at Glasgow

ULSTER WILL COUNT upon five returning internationals as they seek to bounce back from their URC Round 1 defeat by Edinburgh when they take on Glasgow Warriors on the road this Saturday (5:30pm, Premier Sports).

Skipper Tom Stewart, Cormac Izuchukwu, Bryn Ward and Jacob Stockdale are all included in Richie Murphy’s starting lineup, while Nathan Doak is among the replacements. Stockdale’s appearance at fullback will mark his 150th Ulster cap.

Former Munster tighthead Keynan Knox will make his first start in the front row, as will scrum-half Matthew Devine and wing Chay Mullins.

Murphy has opted for a 6-2 split on Ulster’s bench, with Juarno Augustus the eighth man alongside backline replacements Doak and Jake Flannery.

Glasgow have also recalled some big hitters who were involved in Scotland’s summer Test window, with Sione Tuipulotu, Fin Richardson and Angus Fraser added to Warriors’ starting lineup.

Advertisement

Callum Reidy is set to make his debut for Franco Smith’s side from the bench.

Glasgow Warriors

Josh McKay

Kyle Rowe

Stafford McDowall (Captain)

Sione Tuipulotu

Jamie Dobie

Dan Lancaster

George Horne

Patrick Schickerling

Gregor Hiddleston

Fin Richardson

Gregor Brown

Max Williamson

Ally Miller

Angus Fraser

Matt Fagerson

Replacements:

Seb Stephen

Nathan McBeth

Sam Talakai

Scott Cummings

Rory Darge

Macenzzie Duncan

Callum Reidy

Bayley Kuenzle

Ulster Rugby

Jacob Stockdale

Chay Mullins

Ethan McIlroy

Jamie Benson

Zac Ward

Jack Murphy

Matthew Devine

Eric O’Sullivan

Tom Stewart (Captain)

Keynan Knox

Cormac Izuchukwu

Eli Snyman

James McKillop

David McCann

Bryn Ward

Replacements:

Henry Walker

Tom McAllister

Eduardo Bello

Ben Donnell

James McNabney

Nathan Doak

Jake Flannery

Juarno Augustus

Referee: Christopher Allison (South Africa)