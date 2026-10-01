ULSTER WILL COUNT upon five returning internationals as they seek to bounce back from their URC Round 1 defeat by Edinburgh when they take on Glasgow Warriors on the road this Saturday (5:30pm, Premier Sports).
Skipper Tom Stewart, Cormac Izuchukwu, Bryn Ward and Jacob Stockdale are all included in Richie Murphy’s starting lineup, while Nathan Doak is among the replacements. Stockdale’s appearance at fullback will mark his 150th Ulster cap.
Former Munster tighthead Keynan Knox will make his first start in the front row, as will scrum-half Matthew Devine and wing Chay Mullins.
Murphy has opted for a 6-2 split on Ulster’s bench, with Juarno Augustus the eighth man alongside backline replacements Doak and Jake Flannery.
Glasgow have also recalled some big hitters who were involved in Scotland’s summer Test window, with Sione Tuipulotu, Fin Richardson and Angus Fraser added to Warriors’ starting lineup.
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Callum Reidy is set to make his debut for Franco Smith’s side from the bench.
Glasgow Warriors
Josh McKay
Kyle Rowe
Stafford McDowall (Captain)
Sione Tuipulotu
Jamie Dobie
Dan Lancaster
George Horne
Patrick Schickerling
Gregor Hiddleston
Fin Richardson
Gregor Brown
Max Williamson
Ally Miller
Angus Fraser
Matt Fagerson
Replacements:
Seb Stephen
Nathan McBeth
Sam Talakai
Scott Cummings
Rory Darge
Macenzzie Duncan
Callum Reidy
Bayley Kuenzle
Ulster Rugby
Jacob Stockdale
Chay Mullins
Ethan McIlroy
Jamie Benson
Zac Ward
Jack Murphy
Matthew Devine
Eric O’Sullivan
Tom Stewart (Captain)
Keynan Knox
Cormac Izuchukwu
Eli Snyman
James McKillop
David McCann
Bryn Ward
Replacements:
Henry Walker
Tom McAllister
Eduardo Bello
Ben Donnell
James McNabney
Nathan Doak
Jake Flannery
Juarno Augustus
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Ulster recall five Ireland internationals as they seek to bounce back at Glasgow
ULSTER WILL COUNT upon five returning internationals as they seek to bounce back from their URC Round 1 defeat by Edinburgh when they take on Glasgow Warriors on the road this Saturday (5:30pm, Premier Sports).
Skipper Tom Stewart, Cormac Izuchukwu, Bryn Ward and Jacob Stockdale are all included in Richie Murphy’s starting lineup, while Nathan Doak is among the replacements. Stockdale’s appearance at fullback will mark his 150th Ulster cap.
Former Munster tighthead Keynan Knox will make his first start in the front row, as will scrum-half Matthew Devine and wing Chay Mullins.
Murphy has opted for a 6-2 split on Ulster’s bench, with Juarno Augustus the eighth man alongside backline replacements Doak and Jake Flannery.
Glasgow have also recalled some big hitters who were involved in Scotland’s summer Test window, with Sione Tuipulotu, Fin Richardson and Angus Fraser added to Warriors’ starting lineup.
Callum Reidy is set to make his debut for Franco Smith’s side from the bench.
Glasgow Warriors
Josh McKay
Kyle Rowe
Stafford McDowall (Captain)
Sione Tuipulotu
Jamie Dobie
Dan Lancaster
George Horne
Patrick Schickerling
Gregor Hiddleston
Fin Richardson
Gregor Brown
Max Williamson
Ally Miller
Angus Fraser
Matt Fagerson
Replacements:
Seb Stephen
Nathan McBeth
Sam Talakai
Scott Cummings
Rory Darge
Macenzzie Duncan
Callum Reidy
Bayley Kuenzle
Ulster Rugby
Jacob Stockdale
Chay Mullins
Ethan McIlroy
Jamie Benson
Zac Ward
Jack Murphy
Matthew Devine
Eric O’Sullivan
Tom Stewart (Captain)
Keynan Knox
Cormac Izuchukwu
Eli Snyman
James McKillop
David McCann
Bryn Ward
Replacements:
Henry Walker
Tom McAllister
Eduardo Bello
Ben Donnell
James McNabney
Nathan Doak
Jake Flannery
Juarno Augustus
Referee: Christopher Allison (South Africa)
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