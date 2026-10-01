GPA seeking extra €700 in government grants for all inter-county players

THE GPA HAS called upon the government to grant an extra €700 a year to inter-county players.

The representative body for over 4,000 inter-county hurling, football, and camogie players says the 39% increase would help to alleviate cost-of-living pressures.

Each player currently receives €1,800 per year in government grants, with the GPA seeking an additional €2.8 million per annum to bring that payment to €2,500.

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Inter-county players and GPA representatives met with Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan today to make their case ahead of the budget.

They presented the minister with findings from their 2026 annual member survey, which featured 3,555 responses across the four codes.

Highlighting the year-round commitment involved, it noted that 49% of players have two weeks or less between the end of their club season and the start of inter-county preparations.

Female players reported particular financial pressures, with seven in ten taking issue with the current timing of expenses and 94% in favour of moving to monthly reimbursement.

In terms of equality, 78% of players support the introduction of one squad charter for all inter-county players (21% answered ‘don’t know’, with 1% opposed).

“Government funding is an important recognition of the extraordinary commitment made by inter-county players to our national games,” said GPA CEO Tom Parsons.

“At a time when the cost of living pressures are bearing down on players, government has an opportunity to deliver something immediate and tangible for the current generation.

“We are asking for an additional €700 a year per player, bringing the support to €2,500. In the overall scheme of things it is a modest increase, but for players meeting the costs of petrol, food, travel, and the everyday demands of representing their counties, it would be meaningful.

“It would also be an important statement of parity of esteem and recognition of the commitment required.

“We see the pride and belief that All-Ireland success can generate across an entire county and the inspiration it provides to the next generation. That social and community value is an important part of what inter-county players contribute to Irish life.”