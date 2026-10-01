McSharry and Walshe open World Cup circuit with silver medals

MONA MCSHARRY AND Ellen Walshe made medal-winning starts to the opening leg of the World Aquatics World Cup in Baku, picking up silver in their respective events.

McSharry finished second in the 200m Breaststroke, touching the wall in 2:18.45, just 0.18 seconds outside her Irish record of 2:18.27, set at the 2025 World Cup.

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Russia’s Evgeniia Chikunova took gold in 2:17.20, with McSharry the only other swimmer to break the 2:20 barrier.

Walshe also opened her World Cup campaign with a runner-up finish, clocking 2:05.58 in the 200m Butterfly.

The three-time European Champion delivered a strong performance to secure silver behind China’s Chang Mohan, who claimed gold in 2:04.15.

Walshe holds the Irish record in the event with a time of 2:02.36, set at the final stop of the 2025 World Aquatics World Cup series.

Action continues Friday with McSharry competing in the 100m Breaststroke and Walshe in the 400m Individual Medley.

The double Olympians will compete in three World Cup events across October in Baku, Azerbaijan (1-3 October), Tashkent, Uzbekistan (8-10 October), and Astana, Kazakhstan (15-17 October).