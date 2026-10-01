LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Austria, Uefa Nations League

There is a Stop The Game protest underway outside the stadium.

Protesters have gathered holding banners that read, ‘Stop The Game,’ and ‘Show Israel the red card,’ among others.

Emma Duffy The 42. Emma Duffy The 42.

Emma Duffy The 42. Emma Duffy The 42.

They also had signs for Gavin Bazunu – who withdrew from the squad for the Israel game but is back tonight – and chanted his name, along with, ‘Free, free Palestine’.

Emma Duffy The 42. Emma Duffy The 42.

Drivers passing by offered their support with beeps, while a cyclist raised his hand in solidarity.

There’s a heavy Garda and security presence around, as expected, but there was no trouble as The 42 made its way into the stadium