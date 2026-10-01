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LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Austria, Uefa Nations League

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side return to action at a sold-out Aviva Stadium.
6.46pm, 1 Oct 2026
13

1 min ago 8:05PM

Here’s that Parrott opener. Magic.

3 mins ago 8:03PM

Ireland 1-0 Austria 

15 mins – Well, what a moment that was. Austria have looked to respond immediately with a rare attack, Schmid goes down in the box but it’s waved on. James Abankwah is bundled over shortly afterwards, and Ireland have a free out. They’ve had 63% possession so far.

9 mins ago 7:58PM

GOAL! Ireland 1-0 Austria (Parrott, 12 mins)

Wow. What a goal. Superb from Parrott, pure and utter individual brilliance.

Ireland’s main man goes himself, dancing through the Austrian defence and sending the ball through the ‘keeper’s legs for his 13th international goal.

Sensational. Olé, olé rings out.

11 mins ago 7:56PM

Ireland 0-0 Austria 

8 mins – Appeals around the stadium for a penalty as Manning goes to ground in the box after Stefan Posch’s boot is high on the clearances. Replays show there was no touch. 

Very early days, but an encouraging start for Ireland – and the home crowd are loving it.

13 mins ago 7:54PM

Ireland 0-0 Austria 

6 mins - Ryan Manning is the latest Irish player urged to ‘shoooooot’ but he’s blocked down. Adam Idah coming alive, as the Boys In Green apply most of the early pressure.

14 mins ago 7:53PM

Ireland 0-0 Austria 

5 mins - Ireland respond by pouring bodies forward, but there’s no way through. Good pace to the early exchanges.

18 mins ago 7:49PM

Ireland 0-0 Austria 

2 mins - Ireland enjoying the early possession, before Parrott is bundled over by Sasa Kalajdzic, and he fires an early warning shot from way out over the bar. Nervy early moment for the back-pedalling Caoimhin Kelleher.

21 mins ago 7:46PM

KICK-OFF! Troy Parrott gets us underway.

22 mins ago 7:45PM

Amhrán na bhFiann has been sung with gusto, with fans breaking into, ‘Come on you Boys In Green’ immediately. The vocal Austrian support hit back. The last of the formalities underway, and then it’s showtime…

26 mins ago 7:41PM

The teams are out on the pitch, and the anthems underway…

28 mins ago 7:38PM

Meanwhile, the RTÉ panel have been discussing the Israel games, and the fallout from Debrecen.

30 mins ago 7:37PM

With 10 minutes to go, it’s pretty quiet in Aviva Stadium. The FAI said this fixture as sold-out, but there’s a huge amount of empty seats around the stadium. Most of the punters must still be enjoying their pre-match food and drinks, while heavy security could also be playing a factor.

There’s decent Hungarian support here, a gaggle of red making themselves heard. As expected, Troy Parrott’s name gets the loudest cheer as the teams are read out.

46 mins ago 7:21PM

More support for Gavin Bazunu captured around Aviva Stadium…

a-view-of-a-sign-reading-bazunu-road-ahead-of-the-game Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

a-view-of-protestors-with-an-image-of-gavin-bazunu-ahead-of-the-game Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

a-protestor-displays-an-image-of-gavin-bazunu Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

a-view-of-a-sign-reading-bazunu-road-ahead-of-the-game Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

51 mins ago 7:16PM

The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign were also handing these out around the stadium, with plans in place for in-game protests.

IMG_4941 Emma Duffy The 42. Emma Duffy The 42.

IMG_4942 Emma Duffy The 42. Emma Duffy The 42.

52 mins ago 7:14PM

There is a Stop The Game protest underway outside the stadium.

Protesters have gathered holding banners that read, ‘Stop The Game,’ and ‘Show Israel the red card,’ among others.

IMG_4936 Emma Duffy The 42. Emma Duffy The 42.

IMG_4937 Emma Duffy The 42. Emma Duffy The 42.

They also had signs for Gavin Bazunu – who withdrew from the squad for the Israel game but is back tonight – and chanted his name, along with, ‘Free, free Palestine’.

IMG_4940 Emma Duffy The 42. Emma Duffy The 42.

Drivers passing by offered their support with beeps, while a cyclist raised his hand in solidarity. 

There’s a heavy Garda and security presence around, as expected, but there was no trouble as The 42 made its way into the stadium

1 hr ago 7:04PM

Team News

troy-parrott-killian-phillips-jimmy-dunne-and-adam-idah Ireland’s Troy Parrott, Killian Phillips, Jimmy Dunne and Adam Idah before kick-off. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland have made three changes, with Liam Scales, John Egan and Finn Azaz returning to the XI.

Jake O’Brien, Liam Kitching, and Jayson Molumby drop out.

You can read more from David Sneyd here.

Republic of Ireland: Caoimhín Kelleher; James Abankwah, Dara O’Shea (captain), John Egan, Liam Scales, Ryan Manning; Jack Moylan, Conor Coventry, Finn Azaz; Troy Parrott, Adam Idah.

1 hr ago 6:54PM

And so, an international window like no other continues.

Ireland welcome Austria to Aviva Stadium for their third Uefa Nations League game.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side opened their campaign with a disappointing 1-0 defeat in Kosovo, before a 3-0 win in the first contentious Israel fixture.

Israel will continue to dominate the agenda ahead of Sunday’s rematch, but Ireland are seeking back-to-back wins tonight.

Emma Duffy with you from Lansdowne Road – which is sold out – where my colleagues David Sneyd and Paul Fennessy are also on duty.

We’ll keep you up to date across the evening and thereafter. Kick off is 7.45pm, with the action live on RTÉ 2.

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