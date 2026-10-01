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Ireland make three changes to face Austria as Scales, Egan and Azaz return
An editorial note re: The 42’s reporting on the Uefa Nations League matches between Ireland and Israel is available to read here.
HEIMIR HALLGRÍMSSON HAS made three changes to face Austria from the side that cruised to a 3-0 win over Israel on Sunday.
The Republic of Ireland are back in Nations League action at Aviva Stadium tonight with Liam Scales and John Egan returning to defence in place of Jake O’Brien and Liam Kitching, respectively.
Finn Azaz has been recalled to midfield as Jayson Molumby has been rested, and the Southampton man is likely to start in a deeper position alongside Conor Coventry.
Jack Moylan retains his place after another impressive display against Israel while Adam Idah and Troy Parrott in attack for a positive starting XI named by the Ireland boss.
Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu returns to the squad and will be on the bench after his decision not to face Israel at the weekend on moral grounds.
Republic of Ireland team: Caoimhín Kelleher; James Abankwah, Dara O’Shea (captain), John Egan, Liam Scales, Ryan Manning; Jack Moylan, Conor Coventry, Finn Azaz; Troy Parrott, Adam Idah.
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