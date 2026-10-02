Belfast boxer Ray Close dies, aged 57

BELFAST BOXER RAY Close has died, aged 57.

Regarded as one of the finest boxers to come out of the North of Ireland, and a winner of the EBU super-middleweight title in 1993, Close famously pushed a then dominant Chris Eubank to a draw the same year.

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Eubank came into the Glasgow bout in May that year having won all of his 35 fights as a professional, and was the WBO super-middleweight champion. The pair could not be separated on the scorecards.

A rematch followed in 1994, at the King’s Hall in Belfast. This time Close lost on a split decision after another even contest.

A third fight would not happen as Close’s boxing licence was revoked by the British Boxing Board of Control after an MRI scan revealed two lesions on his brain.

Eubank went on to fight Steve Collins instead, in Millstreet Cork, losing his title.

Close did return to boxing in the US, where he obtained a licence, and won five bouts.

His professional record was 25 wins, three defeats and a draw.