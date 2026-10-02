For a brief moment, Troy Parrott makes us forget

FEEL GOOD IS absolutely not a word you would associate with this international window.

But for the first hour at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday night, there was a palpable positivity, which seemed scarcely imaginable only a few days ago after all the controversy and vitriol surrounding the team.

The Stop the Game protests, though understandable and, many would argue, justifiable, were muted and less severe than Heimir Hallgrímsson and his team might have feared.

Security staff remove a pitch invader carrying a Palestinian flag. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Yet crucially, the Boys in Green provided a compelling spectacle that the fans could get behind.

This Austrian team are at a much more mature stage of their development than the Boys in Green.

They have qualified for four of the last five Euros, and made it to the round of 32 of the World Cup, exiting at the hands of eventual winners, Spain.

That the hosts were 2-0 up and seemingly quite comfortable against a team ranked 22nd in the world (Ireland are 55th) felt like a remarkable leap from the depressing lows in Kosovo only a week ago, even if it eventually unravelled after a couple of questionable substitutions.

Troy Parrott’s opening goal was the undoubted high point.

Everyone remembers Shane Long’s winner against world champions Germany, which significantly boosted Ireland’s Euro 2016 qualification hopes. Even fans too young to have experienced it will have seen the clips.

The 11th anniversary of that moment is next week.

Thrilling goals and big wins at the Aviva have been sparse since then.

Defeats of Bosnia, Scotland and Portugal have been the only really notable victories recorded in Dublin since that night in 2015. At a stretch, you could add defeats of Finland and Bulgaria in the last Nations League campaign.

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Beating Ralf Rangnick’s men would also have belonged in that category.

And in Parrott, it is surely fair now to suggest that Ireland have a player capable of inspiring the belief that they can beat the bigger international sides again.

The 24-year-old is playing regularly and is one of the stars for a top Champions League-level club.

Not since Robbie Keane’s brief 2008 stint at Liverpool could you say that about an Irish striker.

Parrott now has nine goals in his last six competitive international appearances – again, not since Keane have Ireland had such a reliable scorer.

In total, he has 14 goals from 40 appearances. That’s more than half what the rest of the squad has between them (24 goals).

Already, the Real Betis man is eighth on the all-time Irish scorers list, alongside Noel Cantwell, Kevin Doyle and Jonathan Walters.

Although he still has some way to go to catch fellow Dubliner Keane’s 68, it does not seem far-fetched to expect he might soon usurp the man second on the list – Niall Quinn managed 21 goals from 91 appearances.

🇮🇪 1-0 🇦🇹

The Republic of Ireland lead in Dublin, and it's that man again, Troy Parrott with a stunning solo goal#rtesport



📺Watch live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player pic.twitter.com/AYWcp9IwWm — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 1, 2026

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has rightly been focused on in this international window, and a few positive results should not distract from Fifa, Uefa and the FAI’s shameful refusal to boycott the country.

Gavin Bazunu’s courageous stance was a reminder of sport’s power to influence opinion.

There is considerable evidence to suggest sports boycotts had a substantial impact in the fight against apartheid in South Africa.

In addition, Ehud Barak, the former Israeli defence minister and prime minister, was quoted in the Epstein Files as saying a soccer boycott had “the most potential to change the fate of the country” as it was something “the people really paid attention [to]”.

Bazunu, who Hallgrímsson expressed unequivocal support for in his programme notes, may have been alone in his actions among Irish players. Nonetheless, his willingness to go against the grain at a personal cost will be remembered long after these Irish players have all retired. And if others eventually follow suit, the Bolton Wanderers man will be remembered as a trailblazer.

Related Reads The two sides of the FAI share stage on another jarring day 'It's definitely been testing, psychologically, 100%' - Ireland boss opens up on Israel fallout Ireland says it stands with Palestine. So why did we play Israel?

A view of a sign reading ‘Bazunu Road’ ahead of the game. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

But Parrott’s goal underlined sport’s power in a different sense.

It has been one of the most turbulent and emotive weeks in Irish football in recent memory.

Many of those involved at the centre of the controversy are well-meaning and feel they are doing what is best for themselves and their family.

A fan displays a scarf that reads ‘Boycott Israel’. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Yet there has been a degree of toxicity that few people involved have been immune to or will have been fully prepared for, and the stress has clearly had an impact on the Irish squad. Even a coach as experienced and inoffensive as Hallgrímsson has at times looked uncharacteristically flummoxed and perturbed by the weight of this saga.

But when Parrott slalomed past the two Austrian defenders before coolly slotting it between the two goalkeepers’ legs, it was enough – at least briefly – to make everyone forget.

To forget about the ill-feeling that the past few weeks have generated on all sides of the debate.

In a week when footballers have been expected to do the job that politicians and administrators have cynically shied away from – standing up to Israel – Parrott’s goal felt like a much-needed tonic, a pure distillation of an athlete fulfilling his primary responsibility.

It was a reminder of the joy of sport, something that had been patently absent from Ireland’s international window until this point.

It was a reminder of why we all watched football in the first place.

It was a reminder that, like all the best movies, books, podcasts, poetry and other forms of entertainment, sport is a form of escapism, of forgetting the banal and harsh realities of life.

For a brief moment, Troy Parrott made us forget all the baggage that came with this international window and revel in the sheer aesthetic beauty of one of the greatest goals the Aviva Stadium has ever witnessed.