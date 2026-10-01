First-half protests interrupt Ireland v Austria Nations League game

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s home Nations League match with Austria at the Aviva Stadium was interrupted twice in the first half as a result of a protest involving tennis balls followed by a pitch invader.

Just before the 20th minute, a number of tennis balls wrapped in stickers featuring the Palestinian flag and the text “#StopTheGame” were launched onto the pitch from the corner to the right of the Austria goal.

Then, around the 35th minute, a man ran onto the field of play from the opposite side, carrying what appeared to be a Palestinian flag, and was immediately tackled by security and carried off.

The #StopTheGame group have since released a statement, expanding on the protest that took place in the first half.

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“At the 19th minute of tonight’s match at the Aviva Stadium, supporters associated with the #StopTheGame campaign took part in a limited tennis ball protest in what we are calling the ‘1948 Protest’ — a symbolic act of solidarity with the Palestinian people and a reminder that the Nakba of 1948 began a process of dispossession, violence and genocide that continues in Gaza today.

“The protest is now over. It was a token act, deliberately limited, but necessary and done in solidarity with Gavin Bazunu and the people of Palestine facing genocide.

“The primary initiative of #StopTheGame this week has been our open letter to the Republic of Ireland squad and manager Heimir Hallgrímsson (available on www.stopthegame.ie). That letter was received by players in the camp. What the players do between now and Sunday is their decision. The FAI have made it so.

“#StopTheGame will make no further public comment between now and Sunday’s listed fixture in Serbia that should not take place. On Sunday night we will issue a further detailed statement on the campaign generally, including on the campaign’s next steps.”

The Press Association has contacted the Football Association of Ireland and UEFA for comment.

UEFA’s disciplinary body will assess reports from the match before deciding on any potential next steps.

It has been a tumultuous week for the Republic. Their two Nations League fixtures against Israel have divided opinion in the country, sparking protests, including one which took place pre-match outside the stadium, advertised on social media by a campaign group called Stop the Game.

Players voted last Saturday morning to fulfil the following day’s fixture against Israel in Debrecen, Hungary, which they won 3-0.

Ireland’s behind-closed-doors ‘home’ leg in Backa Topola, Serbia, is scheduled for Sunday, and manager Heimir Hallgrimsson confirmed on Wednesday tat it was their intention to play.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has made himself unavailable for selection for both Israel fixtures, but was included in Hallgrimsson’s squad to face Austria at the Aviva.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell