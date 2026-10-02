Austria draw a reminder of the mild inconveniences Ireland manager must relish

An editorial note re: The 42’s reporting on the Uefa Nations League matches between Ireland and Israel is available to read here.

GIVEN THE NATURE of this international window, it seemed like Heimir Hallgrímsson relished the simple inconvenience of having his in-game decisions questioned as part of the post-mortem to Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Austria.

“Absolutely not, no, absolutely not,” he said when asked about whether he should have kept Troy Parrott on the pitch instead of substituting him on 75 minutes.

These are the exchanges Hallgrímsson has probably come to long for. His reasoning is so often sound, his logic understandable.

He and his players have been taken so far out of their comfort zone due to the issue of Israel that a psychologist was made available for anyone who felt they would benefit.

Hallgrímsson revealed the day before the Austria match that he had found some comfort in speaking to a professional, someone he felt he could trust.

The nature of how Ireland let a two-goal lead slip against Austria gave reason for the rest of us to try and get into the head of Hallgrímsson.

“If we score two or three goals then you can allow yourself to take more risks at the back,” he said.

“If you don’t score goals you have to keep a clean sheet. But conceding two goals is a dangerous place. We can find a good balance of going forward strongly and not be too defensively thinking.”

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Hallgrímsson has had to deal with far more uncomfortable questions over the last 10 days, but it’s those decisions he takes to try and swing an outcome in Ireland’s favour or cut an opponent off at the knees that will define his time as Ireland manager.

An unbeaten run stretching back to September 2024 illustrates how he has been able to instil a new confidence in these players. Parrott’s goal for the ages against Austria is just the latest moment the Dubliner has inspired to revive a sense of positivity and possibility.

Rewind to November and it was his stunning brace against Portugal that set in motion the enthralling scenes of Budapest.

“There was a question about where his roof is [as a player]. I don’t see the roof yet because he’s continuing to improve,” Hallgrímsson said, before also taking the opportunity to heap praise on the way Adam Idah has also operated in the last two games.

His hold up and link play – as evidenced with his first-time touch for Parrott’s opener – is a crucial foil for Ireland.

“He’s clever at taking players on and fighting for spaces. Just a brilliant lad, as well,” the manager said. “He’s stepping up as a leader in this camp and there’s more to come from Adam. I think there’s better days to come for him.”

Earlier in the week, Hallgrímsson said “no one liked this Icelander” when he first arrived in July of 2024.

That’s not necessarily true, it was the process led by former director of football Marc Canham that so many in the Irish game had an issue with. His demeanour in the job has won admirers, players will tell you of a genuinely thoughtful and down to earth person, while there have been some tremendous moments to inspire optimism under his watch as players beginning to realise potential.

Crucially, Hallgrímsson has also sought to infuse new blood and he was full of praise for Jack Moylan in providing a spark of creativity and composure in possession. The former Shelbourne man’s start to life as a senior international bodes well.

Hallgrímsson has a new contact that takes him up until Ireland co-host Euro 2028 and he can only hope that Parrott continues on a beguiling ascent in his own career.

He’s joint top scorer in the Nations League so far with three goals, alongside Joao Felix, Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland, Joel Pohjanpalo and Zeki Amdouni.

The behind-closed-doors clash with Israel here in Backa Topola, 160 kilometres north of Belgrade, is sure to be another testing affair. It shouldn’t have anywhere near the same level of drama in the build up but will see Ireland follow the same kind of protocols around kick off.

There will be no handshakes, heads will be bowed during the anthems, no exchange of pennants and the FAI said they would request messages of respect to be used on the advertising boards.

The Stop The Game Protest group have said they will make no further statement until after the game while the fallout from the meeting in Hungary continues.

The FAI are putting together an internal panel to review the video footage with their own pitchside cameras of the alleged racist abuse from Israel fans towards Adam Idah which Jayson Molumby flagged with the referee.

He didn’t follow the correct protocol in reporting it so the FAI are ensuring they can provide clear evidence to Uefa so they can act.

Striker Manor Solomon also gave an inflammatory interview after the 3-0 defeat, saying the Ireland hates Israel and that he was proud of his country’s soldiers.

“We need to use every second between now until the game to recover, to collect energy and be ready for the game not only physically but mentally. It will be tricky and challenging for the players to be ready,” Hallgrímsson said.

“It’s just another football match but there’s more at stake for all of us… It’s not going to be a friendly.”

Ireland and Hallgrímsson were on familiar ground in Dublin and now attention returns to the spectre of Israel and the issuses that had earlier proven to be so divisive.