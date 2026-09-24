Ireland feel late pain in Pristina as Kosovo earn Nations League victory

Kosovo 1

Republic of Ireland 0

JUST WHEN IT looked as though the Republic of Ireland had pilfered a point in Kosovo they felt the pain of a late defeat because of Vedat Muriqi’s bravery.

A Nations League campaign that already has a cloud hanging over it due to the games to comes with Israel will feel that bit darker for Heimir Hallgrímsson and his players after the home side’s talisman showed his power and determination to get to a deflected shot that hit the crossbar and nod home from point-blank range on 83 minutes.

But that only half tells the story. Jake O’Brien’s lumbering boot came across his face as he stooped low to also beat Dara O’Shea to the ball.

That was the night in a nutshell.

By that stage it looked as though Ireland had weathered the storm in Pristina. Kosovo’s earlier impetus in attack and started to wane, but their belief never wavered.

A night which began with fans unfurling a huge banner before kick off in support of the Kosovo Liberation Army ended with Muriqi, their captain and talisman, holding aloft a white t-shirt with one of their slogans.

Uefa may act, especially as there were chants from home fans throughout the game. As if this group wasn’t already politically charged.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland looked a rabble by the end as they unsuccessfully chased an equaliser and it was a sorry end to a night that was a struggle from start to finish.

Hallgrímsson said it was a mark of respect to Kosovo by going with the chosen back five and two sitting midfielders in front.

The thinking was clear, but the reality provided clear questions of the logic.

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Ireland wanted to pack the box and the areas around it to limit Kosovo’s lively attackers as much as possible. It didn’t really work, and only for three goal line clearances and one superb save by Caoimhín Kelleher the home side could have made this an even rougher introduction to the Nations League campaign.

The build up has been dominated, of course, by the spectre of Israel but here they were in their domain on the pitch feel just as uncomfortable.

Ireland had their chances, the best of all falling to Chiedozie Ogbene on 23 minutes when a slip by Kosovo’s Dion Gallapeni allowed James Abankwah to drive towards the penalty area from the right touchline.

On his full competitive debut, the Udinese defender bided his time with the cross. Parrott had made a run in the six-yard box, but the best option was a pull back for Ogbene who had cleverly decided to hold his run about 14 yards out.

His first-time finish was high and drifted painfully towards the 800 or so travelling supporters behind that goal. It was a golden opportunity and a moment of significance because it was the only effort Ireland had during the first half.

Caoimhín Kelleher makes a fine save. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

So much of the gameplan centred around soaking up pressure and countering quickly. There were moments when Finn Azaz had space in front but either the final pass was overhit or the wrong decision was made and the impetus lost.

It was the story of the night. And on these kind of testing nights Parrott will need the patience of a saint. He was replaced by Adam Idah before the hosts got the breakthrough.

Ireland were shaky in possession and unable to sustain any kind of possession to bring a level of composure to the game. Kosovo sensed this and should have capitalised fully before the break.

The Fadil Vokrri Stadium was like the Garden of Edon Zheogrova at times, the Juventus playmaker neat and tidy and providing a sharpness in Kosovo’s play.

Yet it was down Ireland’s right side that most of the danger came. Baton Zabergja was giving poor Jake O’Brien a torrid time as one of the three centre halves. The Everton defender looked every inch a player who had only managed 106 minutes of action at club level.

A minute before that Ogbene chance Vedat Muriqi volleyed over the bar after captain O’Shea made an important block on the line at the back post.

On 28 minutes it was the recovering Jayson Molumby sprinting back from midfield to deny Muriqi’s effort that seemed destined for the bottom left corner after O’Brien had been spun by Zabergja.

Troy Parrott connectes with a header. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The chances kept coming for the home side as Ireland toiled. Kosovo were finding joy down their left and 25-year-old Zabergja was the one cutting Ireland open. His cross for Veldin Hodza, similar to the Abankwah pull back for Ogbene, was met with a firm connection but, once more, O’Shea had retreated to clear off the line.

Kelleher had been beaten all ends up but six minutes before the break the Brentford goalkeeper stretched every sinew and scramble across his line to get a strong hand to Muriqi’s header.

As the teams left for the break Hallgrímsson summoned Ogbene over to him and the pair chatted in the Ireland dugout for one minute before they headed down the tunnel.

The Lincoln City winger operated from a more central position from the start of the second period and Ireland began to play with more purpose.

Liam Scales stepped well up from left wing back to win the ball in the middle of the Kosovo half and started a move which involved Molumby and Abankwah with the latter’s cross to the back post headed into the arms of goalkeeper Arijanet Muric by Parrott.

It was the meatiest of slim pickings for the Ireland striker, who was unable to make it four competitive games in a row that he found the net.

It would have been the ultimate smash and grab had Ireland pilfered a winner. Kosovo’s attacking fluidity diminished as the second half wore on and the likes of Zhegrova and Zabergja were replaced but just when it looked like the fervour of the home support had also been worn down Muriqi gave them reason to get back on their feet and keep bouncing by bundling the ball over the line.

Kosovo: Arijanet Muric; Lumbardh Dellova, Ilir Krasniqi, Albian Hajdari, Dion Gallapeni; Mergim Vojvoda, Veldin Hodza (Erblin Osmani 87), Edon Zhegrova (Ermal Krasniqi 73), Leon Avdullahu, Baton Zabergja (Milot Rashica 73); Vedat Muriqi (Fisnik Asllani 88).

Republic of Ireland: Caoimhín Kelleher; James Abankwah (Conor Coventry 80), Jake O’Brien, Dara O’Shea (captain), John Egan (Owen Elding 88), Liam Scales (Ryan Manning 88); Chiedozie Ogbene (Jack Moylan 61), Jason Knight, Jayson Molumby, Finn Azaz; Troy Parrott (Adam Idah 80).

Referee: Lawrence Visser (Bel)