Ireland's Lisa O'Rourke wins gold medal at European Championships

Updated at 18.26

IRELAND’S LISA O’ROURKE has won a gold medal at the European Elite Boxing Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, today.

The 24-year-old defeated Anastasiia Demurchian of Russia in the 80kg final.

The Roscommon native won via 4-1 split decision: 29:28; 30:27; 30:27; 28:29; 30:26.

Before overcoming the 2023 world champion, O’Rourke defeated 2025 World Championship silver medallist Emily Asquith of England and Ukraine’s Iryna Lutsak en route to the final.

Afterwards, O’Rourke expressed her joy speaking to Boxing Ireland.

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“I didn’t know what way it would go when it’s your first tournament back,” she said.

”To get four wins from four, boxing three back-to-back days, it was tough, and it was on you. I’ve never done that before, and in a new weight class, so delighted to be standing on top of the podium.”

O’Rourke’s previous achievements include a gold medal at the 2022 World Championships and a silver in the 2025 edition of the same competition.

Aoife O’Rourke will hope to emulate her sister’s achievement when she boxes for gold on Friday.

On the upcoming fight, Lisa said: “I’ll probably be [more nervous] than I was [today]. I think it’s just always the way for us.

“Hopefully, we’ll be celebrating twice as hard tomorrow. I’ll get back to the room, give her company and keep her settled. I’m sure she’ll do the business.”

Ireland’s Michaela Walsh and Kukhta Vlagyszlava of Hungary. Vassil Donev / INPHO Vassil Donev / INPHO / INPHO

Earlier, Michaela Walsh had to settle for a bronze medal after defeat to Hungary’s Kukhta Vlagyszlava in the 57kg semi-final.

The double Olympian lost to the World Boxing Cup Brazil silver medallist by a 4-1 split decision: 29:28; 28:29; 28:29; 28:29; 28:29.

It is the Belfast boxer’s third podium finish this year after a Commonwealth Games and Strandja silver.

Speaking to Boxing Ireland afterwards, Walsh said she was disappointed but proud of her display.

“First round, there was nothing in it,” she explained. “I was having a good second round, then I got caught a bit during the end of the round – that’s why the judges [made the decision].

“I had a brilliant last round. But when you’re two rounds down, you’re going for broke.

“I’m happy enough with my performance. It was very cagey. The tactic was to try to lead her on, but she’s a great operator and whatever way that first round was going to go was going to dictate the fight.”

She continued: “2023 was the last time I was on an international podium [before 2026]. I came to Strandja in February, and I’ve been on the podium ever since.

“I was going through a bit of a stale period, but I never gave up, stuck at it and always believed in myself, and I knew I could produce big performances.”