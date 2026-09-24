John Egan makes first Republic of Ireland start in three years against Kosovo

JAMES ABANKWAH HAS been given the nod to make his first competitive start for the Republic of Ireland in tonight’s Uefa Nations League opener with Kosovo.

The Udinese defender has been named in the starting XI by boss Heimir Hallgrímsson with Liam Scales replacing Ryan Mannning at left wing back.

John Egan also returns to the heart of the defence for a first start in three years.

Your Ireland starting XI to face Kosovo ☘️



Dara O’Shea captains the side with James Abankwah handed a first competitive start in green 🙌



Kick-off in Pristina is 90 minutes away 🇽🇰🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/xDGEpUyoRE — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) September 24, 2026

The Hull City man features due to the absence of injured captain Nathan Collins while stand-in skipper Dara O’Shea is alongside Everton’s Jake O’Brien.

Chiedozie Ogbene, Finn Azaz, Jason Knight and Jayson Molumby make up the midfield with Troy Parrott the lone man in attack.

Speaking to RTÉ after the team was confirmed, Hallgrímsson explained that set-pieces were just one reason why Abankwah and Scales came into the side.

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“There is a lot of pride that the people take in their national team,” he said of Kosovo. “They have been doing really well, rocketing up the Fifa rankings. Tricky to play at home. You can probably see that in our formation. We want to go into this game more careful and we showed them the respect they deserved.

“Definitely one of the things we are thinking about playing against is set-pieces. They have been crucial for us in recent games. Always we want to improve on. Secondly, Scalesy (Liam Scales) has been playing this position for us and we’ve done well of late, James Abankwah has been playing, this is his first official start so a big night for him. We’ve kind of eased him in in that position, slowly, obviously some of our key leaders but we are focused for this game.

“The players are switched on, probably more seriousness than before in the camp. So we’re looking forward to the game, it’s going to be a good one.”

The build up to this game with Kosovo has been dominated by the fixtures to come with Israel – Ireland will fly to Hungary on Friday to play them on Sunday – and Hallgrímsson feels this can have a galvanising effect.

“There’s been a lot of noise around us. People back home don’t want us to play the game so it’s always tricky when your own people are protesting against what we’re going to do.

“We’ve talked about the things that are probably going to be pushed aside for this game but we want to represent the nation well with our performances and come from this four-game camp stronger.

“I think, given the surroundings, the environment, if we come through this together with good results, nothing in the future will shake us up.

“If we go through these four games with good results, strong performances, it’s probably the best team bonding weeks that we will have and can produce so hopefully we’ll get through this.”

Republic of Ireland XI: Caoimhín Kelleher; James Abankwah, Jake O’Brien, Dara O’Shea (captain), John Egan, Liam Scales; Chiedozie Ogbene, Jason Knight, Jayson Molumby, Finn Azaz; Troy Parrott.