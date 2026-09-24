Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Kosovo

Caoimhín Kelleher: As is often the case, Ireland’s most impressive performer on the night. Made a couple of good saves to keep the visitors in the game and could not be faulted for the goal. 7

James Abankwah: Had a few shaky moments, but mostly looked composed on his full competitive debut and sporadically caused the hosts problems down the right. 6

Jake O’Brien: The long throws unfortunately never had the desired effect, and while there were some mistakes, particularly when he got shrugged off the ball during one Kosovo attack in the second half, he generally did okay defensively. 6

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Dara O’Shea: Was Ireland’s standout defender in the first half, clearing the ball off the line at one point. Appeared unlucky not to win a free kick when he was ostensibly shoved for the goal, but struggled to shore up the backline in the dying stages as Ireland went all-out attack. 6

John Egan: It was a first Ireland start for three years, but the Hull City star slotted into the defence seamlessly and made a couple of important interventions before being replaced by Owen Elding in the dying stages as Ireland chased a goal. 7

Liam Scales: Another Irish player who looked strong defensively. But he is limited in an attacking sense as a wing-back and didn’t really do enough in the opposition’s final third. 6

Jason Knight: Plenty of energy and endeavour as usual, but the midfield was often bypassed, and Knight was a peripheral figure in the game. 5

Jayson Molumby: Showed excellent anticipation for a crucial goalline clearance in the first half, but Ireland were second best in midfield for much of the night. 6

Finn Azaz: It’s refreshing to see an Irish player regularly attempting ambitious passes. Azaz has shown at club level how effective he can be as the link between the midfield and attack. But unfortunately, too few of his killer passes came off tonight the way they often do. 5

Chiedozie Ogbene: Was a nuisance for Kosovo’s defenders at times and won a couple of free kicks, but missed a great chance midway through the first half and looked a little short of confidence having barely played at club level in recent months. 5

Troy Parrott: Occasionally involved in some nice link-up play and had one half-chance early in the second half, but looked isolated all too often with Ireland on the back foot. 6

Subs: Owen Elding and Ryan Manning had just five minutes to impact the game, and it wasn’t long enough. Conor Coventry, Adam Idah and Jack Moylan had a bit longer but were similarly ineffective. 5