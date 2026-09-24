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Alex Dunne secures first pole of season for Formula 2 feature race in Baku
IRELAND’S ALEX DUNNE has secured his first pole position of the season at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The Offaly 20-year-old will start the first Formula 2 feature race in Baku at the top of the grid on Saturday.
Dunne won the first qualifying session on Thursday, and finished second in the second as he and Rodin Motorsport teammate Martinius Stenshorne claimed 1–2 finishes across both.
Dunne won Q1 in 1m 55.383s, with Stenshorne within 0.033s before the tables turned as the Norwegian came out on top of Q2 in 1m 53.728s, beating his Irish colleague to pole by 0.445s.
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f2 Vroom