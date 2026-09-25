Wafer ruled out as Parsons returns in Ireland team to face Japan

AOIFE WAFER HAS been ruled out for Ireland’s WXV Series clash with Japan at Dexcom Stadium on Sunday (KO: 12.45pm, TG4 Player and YouTube).

The flanker picked up what was described as a “minor injury” in training this week.

In better news for the home team, Béibhinn Parsons returns to action as one of six changes after last weekend’s loss to the US.

Head coach Scott Bemand has included uncapped hooker Beth Buttimer in the 23 for the first time, with the 21-year-old set to make her Test debut off the bench having been in standout form for Munster.

Our team to face Japan in the Vodafone Ireland WXV Series at Dexcom Stadium. 👊 pic.twitter.com/umPbLGqJDm — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 25, 2026

Among the changes, Parsons, Anna McGann and Aoibheann Reilly all come into the backline, while Eilís Cahill earns her first Ireland start in the front row, Neve Jones is in at hooker and Brittany Hogan is selected in the back row.

Stacey Flood starts at full-back, with Parsons and Vicky Elmes Kinlan on the wings and McGann linking up with Eve Higgins as the centre partnership.

Dannah O’Brien starts at out-half alongside Reilly in the half-back pairing.

In the pack, Niamh O’Dowd starts at loosehead prop alongside Jones at hooker and Cahill at tighthead prop.

Dorothy Wall and Fiona Tuite-O’Sullivan form an unchanged second row pairing, with Hogan, captain Erin King and Jemima Adams Verling completing the back row.

Buttimer, Sadhbh McGrath and Linda Djougang provide front-row cover on the bench, while Jane Clohessy and Grace Moore are the remaining forwards among the replacements.

Backs Emily Lane, Aoife Dalton and Niamh Gallagher complete Ireland’s 23.

Ireland:

15. Stacey Flood

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14. Béibhinn Parsons

13. Anna McGann

12. Eve Higgins

11. Vicky Elmes Kinlan

10. Dannah O’Brien

9. Aoibheann Reilly

1. Niamh O’Dowd

2. Neve Jones

3. Eilís Cahill

4. Dorothy Wall

5. Fiona Tuite-O’Sullivan

6. Brittany Hogan

7. Erin King (capt)

8. Jemima Adams Verling

Replacements:

16. Beth Buttimer

17. Sadhbh McGrath

18. Linda Djougang

19. Jane Clohessy

20. Grace Moore

21. Emily Lane

22. Aoife Dalton

23. Niamh Gallagher