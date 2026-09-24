LIVE: Kosovo v Republic of Ireland, Uefa Nations League

12 mins – Ireland are on the front foot now, Azaz making up for his earlier error on the break, with Parrott threatening but he can’t be slipped through. They’ll look to build now.
2 mins ago
7:59PM
Kosovo 0-0 Ireland
10 mins – First half chance goes Kosovo’s way but Kelleher easily claims Vedat Muriqi’s header. There wasn’t much pace or power on the cross from the right and ‘the Pirate’ can’t get enough purchase on his header.
A promising Irish attack breaks down as Azaz miscues his pass.
6 mins ago
7:55PM
Kosovo 0-0 Ireland
8 mins – The Fields of Athenry got an airing early doors, but the Kosovo fans have found their voice as their side keep the pressure on Ireland.
The Boys In Green are playing with a back three/five – all five generally play centre-half. Here’s a reminder of the XI:
Caoimhín Kelleher; James Abankwah, Jake O’Brien, Dara O’Shea (captain), John Egan, Liam Scales; Chiedozie Ogbene, Jason Knight, Jayson Molumby, Finn Azaz; Troy Parrott.
8 mins ago
7:53PM
Kosovo 0-0 Ireland
6 mins - Ireland get their foot on the ball and look to play, but Kosovo are soon transitioning quickly. The visitors scramble, with John Egan and Jake O’Brien heading clear. The latter recovery was particularly important after an angled delivery.
11 mins ago
7:50PM
Kosovo 0-0 Ireland
3 mins – Kosovo enjoying most of the ball early doors as they look to settle. Ireland are more than happy to sit off and see how things unfold.
The early approach almost pays off, Troy Parrott looking to capitalise on some sloppy play but Kosovo clean up and quell any Irish hopes of a counter-attack.
14 mins ago
7:47PM
KICK-OFF! Belgian referee Lawrence Visser blows the whistle as he oversees his first senior international, and Kosovo get us underway.
900 Irish fans have made the journey to Pristina. They were typically in full voice for Amhrán na bhFiann, with many of the players also signing along. The 13,980-capacity stadium is fairly full, and it is loud. Formalities complete, here we go…
19 mins ago
7:42PM
The teams are out on the pitch, with the anthems underway.
36 mins ago
7:24PM
Hallgrímsson speaking to RTÉ: “There’s been a lot of noise around us. People back home don’t want us to play the (Israel) game so it’s always tricky when your own people are protesting against what we’re going to do.
“We’ve talked about the things that are probably going to be pushed aside for this game but we want to represent the nation well with our performances and come from this four-game camp stronger.
Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Halgrimsson admits his team selection is a defensive one and he is giving Kosovo the respect he feels they deserve.
Watch Kosovo v Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League from 7pm on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. Follow our live blog online. pic.twitter.com/ovJ4WFYYMD
“I think, given the surroundings, the environment, if we come through this together with good results, nothing in the future will shake us up.
“If we go through these four games with good results, strong performances, it’s probably the best team bonding weeks that we will have and can produce so hopefully we’ll get through this.”
51 mins ago
7:10PM
Usually a positive result on the pitch would help to shape the discourse but once this game with Kosovo is out of the way the focus will sharpen further on what is to come. Win, lose, or draw, the fallout from Pristina will be brief.
This feels like a game that will be lost in time because it precedes one such historic moment in time for Irish football.
Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson. Ryan Byrne / INPHO
Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
James Abankwah makes his first competitive start for Ireland, with John Egan returning to the XI for the first time in three years. Liam Scales replaces Ryan Manning at right-wing back, as Dara O’Shea captains the side in Nathan Collins’ absence.
Republic of Ireland: Caoimhín Kelleher; James Abankwah, Jake O’Brien, Dara O’Shea (captain), John Egan, Liam Scales; Chiedozie Ogbene, Jason Knight, Jayson Molumby, Finn Azaz; Troy Parrott.
58 mins ago
7:03PM
To Pristina, where the Republic of Ireland men’s national team open their Uefa Nations League campaign.
The upcoming fixtures against Israel have dominated the agenda this week, and that will continue ahead of Sunday.
But first, Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side face Kosovo in the first competitive meeting of the nations.
Kick-off at Fadil Vokrri Stadium is 7.45pm Irish time, with the action live on RTÉ 2.
We’ll keep you up to date here, while David Sneyd is on the ground in Pristina for The 42.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Kosovo v Republic of Ireland, Uefa Nations League
Kosovo 0-0 Ireland
12 mins – Ireland are on the front foot now, Azaz making up for his earlier error on the break, with Parrott threatening but he can’t be slipped through. They’ll look to build now.
Kosovo 0-0 Ireland
10 mins – First half chance goes Kosovo’s way but Kelleher easily claims Vedat Muriqi’s header. There wasn’t much pace or power on the cross from the right and ‘the Pirate’ can’t get enough purchase on his header.
A promising Irish attack breaks down as Azaz miscues his pass.
Kosovo 0-0 Ireland
8 mins – The Fields of Athenry got an airing early doors, but the Kosovo fans have found their voice as their side keep the pressure on Ireland.
The Boys In Green are playing with a back three/five – all five generally play centre-half. Here’s a reminder of the XI:
Caoimhín Kelleher; James Abankwah, Jake O’Brien, Dara O’Shea (captain), John Egan, Liam Scales; Chiedozie Ogbene, Jason Knight, Jayson Molumby, Finn Azaz; Troy Parrott.
Kosovo 0-0 Ireland
6 mins - Ireland get their foot on the ball and look to play, but Kosovo are soon transitioning quickly. The visitors scramble, with John Egan and Jake O’Brien heading clear. The latter recovery was particularly important after an angled delivery.
Kosovo 0-0 Ireland
3 mins – Kosovo enjoying most of the ball early doors as they look to settle. Ireland are more than happy to sit off and see how things unfold.
The early approach almost pays off, Troy Parrott looking to capitalise on some sloppy play but Kosovo clean up and quell any Irish hopes of a counter-attack.
KICK-OFF! Belgian referee Lawrence Visser blows the whistle as he oversees his first senior international, and Kosovo get us underway.
Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
900 Irish fans have made the journey to Pristina. They were typically in full voice for Amhrán na bhFiann, with many of the players also signing along. The 13,980-capacity stadium is fairly full, and it is loud. Formalities complete, here we go…
The teams are out on the pitch, with the anthems underway.
Hallgrímsson speaking to RTÉ: “There’s been a lot of noise around us. People back home don’t want us to play the (Israel) game so it’s always tricky when your own people are protesting against what we’re going to do.
“We’ve talked about the things that are probably going to be pushed aside for this game but we want to represent the nation well with our performances and come from this four-game camp stronger.
“I think, given the surroundings, the environment, if we come through this together with good results, nothing in the future will shake us up.
“If we go through these four games with good results, strong performances, it’s probably the best team bonding weeks that we will have and can produce so hopefully we’ll get through this.”
Usually a positive result on the pitch would help to shape the discourse but once this game with Kosovo is out of the way the focus will sharpen further on what is to come. Win, lose, or draw, the fallout from Pristina will be brief.
This feels like a game that will be lost in time because it precedes one such historic moment in time for Irish football.
Team News
Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
James Abankwah makes his first competitive start for Ireland, with John Egan returning to the XI for the first time in three years. Liam Scales replaces Ryan Manning at right-wing back, as Dara O’Shea captains the side in Nathan Collins’ absence.
Republic of Ireland: Caoimhín Kelleher; James Abankwah, Jake O’Brien, Dara O’Shea (captain), John Egan, Liam Scales; Chiedozie Ogbene, Jason Knight, Jayson Molumby, Finn Azaz; Troy Parrott.
To Pristina, where the Republic of Ireland men’s national team open their Uefa Nations League campaign.
The upcoming fixtures against Israel have dominated the agenda this week, and that will continue ahead of Sunday.
But first, Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side face Kosovo in the first competitive meeting of the nations.
Kick-off at Fadil Vokrri Stadium is 7.45pm Irish time, with the action live on RTÉ 2.
We’ll keep you up to date here, while David Sneyd is on the ground in Pristina for The 42.
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