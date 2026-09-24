LIVE: Kosovo v Republic of Ireland, Uefa Nations League

Hallgrímsson speaking to RTÉ: “There’s been a lot of noise around us. People back home don’t want us to play the (Israel) game so it’s always tricky when your own people are protesting against what we’re going to do.

“We’ve talked about the things that are probably going to be pushed aside for this game but we want to represent the nation well with our performances and come from this four-game camp stronger.

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Halgrimsson admits his team selection is a defensive one and he is giving Kosovo the respect he feels they deserve.



Watch Kosovo v Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League from 7pm on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. Follow our live blog online. pic.twitter.com/ovJ4WFYYMD — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 24, 2026

“I think, given the surroundings, the environment, if we come through this together with good results, nothing in the future will shake us up.

“If we go through these four games with good results, strong performances, it’s probably the best team bonding weeks that we will have and can produce so hopefully we’ll get through this.”