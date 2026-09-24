Mack's back! Hansen set for first Connacht start after 10 months out injured

MACK HANSEN WILL make his first competitive Connacht appearance since October 2025 when he returns from his long injury lay-off in Friday night’s United Rugby Championship season opener against the Stormers [7.45pm, TG4 & Premier Sports].

Hansen, who hasn’t played competitive rugby since Ireland’s autumn series last November, worked his way back to match fitness in pre-season following foot surgery and 10 months on the sidelines.

His presence is a welcome boost for head coach Stuart Lancaster, who is without the seven players who featured for Ireland this summer, including Bundee Aki, Cian Prendergast and new signing Ciarán Frawley.

Prop Francois van Wyk makes his debut for the province in the front row, while Academy back row Max Flynn is in line to make his debut from the bench.

Connacht Rugby

15. Sam Gilbert

14. Mack Hansen

13. John Devine

12. Cathal Forde

11. Finn Treacy

10. Josh Ioane

9. Ben Murphy

1. Francois van Wyk

2. Eoin de Buitléar

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Niall Murray

5. Josh Murphy

6. Sean O’Brien

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Paul Boyle (capt)

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Replacements:

16. Matthew Victory

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Fiachna Barrett

19. David O’Connor

20. Max Flynn

21. Caolin Blade

22. Sean Naughton

23. Shayne Bolton

DHL Stormers

15. Warrick Gelant

14. Seabelo Senatla

13. Ruhan Nel (capt)

12. Jonathan Roche

11. Leolin Zas

10. Jurie Matthee

9. Andre Warner

1. Vernon Matongo

2. André-Hugo Venter

3. Neethling Fouché

4. Riley Norton

5. JD Schickerling

6. Evan Roos

7. Louw Nel

8. Hacjivah Dayimani

Replacements:

16. Vernon Paulo

17. Olly Reid

18. Sazi Sandi

19. Connor Evans

20. Adré Smith

21. Marcel Theunissen

22. Ezekiel Ngobeni

23. Yaqeen Ahmed