MACK HANSEN WILL make his first competitive Connacht appearance since October 2025 when he returns from his long injury lay-off in Friday night’s United Rugby Championship season opener against the Stormers [7.45pm, TG4 & Premier Sports].
Hansen, who hasn’t played competitive rugby since Ireland’s autumn series last November, worked his way back to match fitness in pre-season following foot surgery and 10 months on the sidelines.
His presence is a welcome boost for head coach Stuart Lancaster, who is without the seven players who featured for Ireland this summer, including Bundee Aki, Cian Prendergast and new signing Ciarán Frawley.
Prop Francois van Wyk makes his debut for the province in the front row, while Academy back row Max Flynn is in line to make his debut from the bench.
Connacht Rugby
15. Sam Gilbert
14. Mack Hansen
13. John Devine
12. Cathal Forde
11. Finn Treacy
10. Josh Ioane
9. Ben Murphy
1. Francois van Wyk
2. Eoin de Buitléar
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Niall Murray
5. Josh Murphy
6. Sean O’Brien
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
8. Paul Boyle (capt)
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Replacements:
16. Matthew Victory
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Fiachna Barrett
19. David O’Connor
20. Max Flynn
21. Caolin Blade
22. Sean Naughton
23. Shayne Bolton
DHL Stormers
15. Warrick Gelant
14. Seabelo Senatla
13. Ruhan Nel (capt)
12. Jonathan Roche
11. Leolin Zas
10. Jurie Matthee
9. Andre Warner
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Mack's back! Hansen set for first Connacht start after 10 months out injured
MACK HANSEN WILL make his first competitive Connacht appearance since October 2025 when he returns from his long injury lay-off in Friday night’s United Rugby Championship season opener against the Stormers [7.45pm, TG4 & Premier Sports].
Hansen, who hasn’t played competitive rugby since Ireland’s autumn series last November, worked his way back to match fitness in pre-season following foot surgery and 10 months on the sidelines.
His presence is a welcome boost for head coach Stuart Lancaster, who is without the seven players who featured for Ireland this summer, including Bundee Aki, Cian Prendergast and new signing Ciarán Frawley.
Prop Francois van Wyk makes his debut for the province in the front row, while Academy back row Max Flynn is in line to make his debut from the bench.
Connacht Rugby
15. Sam Gilbert
14. Mack Hansen
13. John Devine
12. Cathal Forde
11. Finn Treacy
10. Josh Ioane
9. Ben Murphy
1. Francois van Wyk
2. Eoin de Buitléar
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Niall Murray
5. Josh Murphy
6. Sean O’Brien
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
8. Paul Boyle (capt)
Replacements:
16. Matthew Victory
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Fiachna Barrett
19. David O’Connor
20. Max Flynn
21. Caolin Blade
22. Sean Naughton
23. Shayne Bolton
DHL Stormers
15. Warrick Gelant
14. Seabelo Senatla
13. Ruhan Nel (capt)
12. Jonathan Roche
11. Leolin Zas
10. Jurie Matthee
9. Andre Warner
1. Vernon Matongo
2. André-Hugo Venter
3. Neethling Fouché
4. Riley Norton
5. JD Schickerling
6. Evan Roos
7. Louw Nel
8. Hacjivah Dayimani
Replacements:
16. Vernon Paulo
17. Olly Reid
18. Sazi Sandi
19. Connor Evans
20. Adré Smith
21. Marcel Theunissen
22. Ezekiel Ngobeni
23. Yaqeen Ahmed
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Connacht Mack Hansen Rugby Union season opener Stormers United Rugby Championship URC