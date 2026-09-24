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Cullen blends youth and experience in Leinster team for Johannesburg opener
ACADEMY FULLBACK TODD LAWLOR will make his Leinster debut in a team that blends youth and experience for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship opener against the Lions [12.30pm, TG4 & Premier Sports].
Leo Cullen is able to call upon five Ireland internationals for the opening game in Ellis Park, Johannesburg, but trusts young prospect Caspar Gabriel with his first senior start at out-half.
Another Academy player, Josh Ericson, is also handed a first senior start in the back row, while Dylan McNeice is in line to make his debut off the bench.
Peter Dooley, who rejoined the province this summer following his time with Connacht, is named among the replacements.
Lions
15. Boeta Chamberlain
14. Kelly Mpeku
13. Henco van Wyk
12. Richard Kriel
11. Erich Cronje
10. Chris Smith
9. Nico Steyn
1. Boan Venter
2. PJ Botha
3. Sebastian de Klerk
4. Etienne Oosthuizen
5. Ruan Delport
6. Siba Mahashe
7. Batho Hlekani
8. Francke Horne (capt)
Replacements:
16. Morne Brandon
17. SJ Kotze
18. RF Schoeman
19. Hyron Andrews
20. Siba Qoma
21. JC Pretorius
22. Zian Cilliers
23. Ethan Adams
Leinster Rugby
15. Todd Lawlor
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Hugh Cooney
12. Charlie Tector
11. Andrew Osborne
10. Caspar Gabriel
9. Fintan Gunne
1. Alex Usanov
2. Gus McCarthy
3. Andrew Porter
4. Ryan Baird
5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh
6. Max Deegan (capt)
7. Scott Penny
8. Josh Ericson
Replacements:
16. Stephen Smyth
17. Peter Dooley
18. Niall Smyth
19. Brian Deeney
20. Dylan McNeice
21. Oliver Coffey
22. Harry Byrne
23. Ciarán Mangan
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Johannesburg Leinster Leo Cullen Lions lions den Rugby Union United Rugby Championship