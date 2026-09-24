Cullen blends youth and experience in Leinster team for Johannesburg opener

ACADEMY FULLBACK TODD LAWLOR will make his Leinster debut in a team that blends youth and experience for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship opener against the Lions [12.30pm, TG4 & Premier Sports].

Leo Cullen is able to call upon five Ireland internationals for the opening game in Ellis Park, Johannesburg, but trusts young prospect Caspar Gabriel with his first senior start at out-half.

Another Academy player, Josh Ericson, is also handed a first senior start in the back row, while Dylan McNeice is in line to make his debut off the bench.

Peter Dooley, who rejoined the province this summer following his time with Connacht, is named among the replacements.

Lions

15. Boeta Chamberlain

14. Kelly Mpeku

13. Henco van Wyk

12. Richard Kriel

11. Erich Cronje

10. Chris Smith

9. Nico Steyn

1. Boan Venter

2. PJ Botha

3. Sebastian de Klerk

4. Etienne Oosthuizen

5. Ruan Delport

6. Siba Mahashe

7. Batho Hlekani

8. Francke Horne (capt)

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Replacements:

16. Morne Brandon

17. SJ Kotze

18. RF Schoeman

19. Hyron Andrews

20. Siba Qoma

21. JC Pretorius

22. Zian Cilliers

23. Ethan Adams

Leinster Rugby

15. Todd Lawlor

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Hugh Cooney

12. Charlie Tector

11. Andrew Osborne

10. Caspar Gabriel

9. Fintan Gunne

1. Alex Usanov

2. Gus McCarthy

3. Andrew Porter

4. Ryan Baird

5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh

6. Max Deegan (capt)

7. Scott Penny

8. Josh Ericson

Replacements:

16. Stephen Smyth

17. Peter Dooley

18. Niall Smyth

19. Brian Deeney

20. Dylan McNeice

21. Oliver Coffey

22. Harry Byrne

23. Ciarán Mangan