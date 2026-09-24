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Ulster hand starting debuts to five summer signings for Edinburgh opener
RICHIE MURPHY HAS handed starting debuts to five new Ulster signings for Friday night’s URC opener against Edinburgh at Affidea Stadium (7:45pm, Premier Sports 2).
The northern province’s pack includes new arrivals Eduardo Bello at tighthead, Eli Snyman and Ben Donnell at lock, and Martin Moloney at openside.
In the backline, meanwhile, versatile out-half option Jamie Benson starts at inside centre.
Mike Lowry will captain a new-look Ulster side from fullback.
Powerful back row James McNabney, meanwhile, makes his competitive return at blindside having missed all of last season with an ACL injury.
Hooker Henry Walker, former Munster tighthead Keynan Knox, and ex-Connacht scrum-half Matthew Devine will take the total number of debutants to eight from the bench.
Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune starts on the right, while Ulster’s top try-scorer last season, Zac Ward, is included among the replacements.
Ulster
15. Michael Lowry (Captain)
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Ben Carson
12. Jamie Benson
11. Aitzol Arenzana-King
10. Jack Murphy
9. Conor McKee
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. James McCormick
3. Eduardo Bello
4. Eli Snyman
5. Ben Donnell
6. David McCann
7. Martin Moloney
8. James McNabney
Replacements:
16. Henry Walker
17. Tom McAllister
18. Keynan Knox
19. Harry Sheridan
20. James McKillop
21. Matthew Devine
22. Jake Flannery
23. Zac Ward
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fresh faces Rugby Ulster URC