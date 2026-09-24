A DATE HAS been set for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s highly anticipated heavyweight clash.
The bout, one of the biggest in British boxing history, will take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 11 December.
The details were announced by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and president of the Saudi Boxing Federation, with the tagline: “Years in the making. One night to settle it.”
Alalshikh’s The Ring will collaborate with promoter Dana White, with the fight streamed globally on Netflix at no additional cost.
Advertisement
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua 🥊 Years in the making. One night to settle it.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to fight in Cardiff on 11 December
A DATE HAS been set for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s highly anticipated heavyweight clash.
The bout, one of the biggest in British boxing history, will take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 11 December.
The details were announced by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and president of the Saudi Boxing Federation, with the tagline: “Years in the making. One night to settle it.”
Alalshikh’s The Ring will collaborate with promoter Dana White, with the fight streamed globally on Netflix at no additional cost.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Boxing fury it's on joshua