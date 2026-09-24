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Tyson Fury, pictured, will face Anthony Joshua in Cardiff later this year (PA)
Boxing

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to fight in Cardiff on 11 December

A fight a long time in the making.
1.29pm, 24 Sep 2026

A DATE HAS been set for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s highly anticipated heavyweight clash.

The bout, one of the biggest in British boxing history, will take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 11 December.

The details were announced by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and president of the Saudi Boxing Federation, with the tagline: “Years in the making. One night to settle it.”

Alalshikh’s The Ring will collaborate with promoter Dana White, with the fight streamed globally on Netflix at no additional cost.

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