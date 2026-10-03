Exciting young talent and Leinster's 4/4 bench add intrigue to Sharks clash

READING THROUGH LEINSTER’S teamsheet on Thursday, the name ‘Mangan’ quickly caught the eye on their bench.

Had lock/back row Diarmuid recovered from injury and flown out to South Africa to belatedly join Leo Cullen’s side for the second game of their two-match URC trip? Or was this the unveiling of the 4/4 bench split that Leinster had previously hinted was coming?

It proved to be the latter as it was confirmed that 21-year-old Ciarán, younger brother of Diarmuid, had been picked among the Leinster replacements. The promising centre/wing will be excited to win his fourth senior cap against the Sharks today [KO 5.30pm Irish time, Premier Sports].

Perhaps this will be a mere curiosity, but Leinster’s split of forwards and backs on their bench adds another layer of intrigue to this Round 2 clash in Durban.

Cullen’s men did well to earn two losing bonus points last weekend against the Lions in Johannesburg, but they weren’t happy with that outcome, so a Leinster team featuring some returning Ireland internationals will be going all out at Kings Park today.

Inside centre Robbie Henshaw is one of those Ireland internationals back in the starting XV, and he will provide back row cover, which he has done before. Captain Rónan Kelleher, tighthead Thomas Clarkson and openside Josh van der Flier also make their seasonal bows, while out-half Sam Prendergast is in line to do so from the bench.

But equally of interest is the fact that Leinster’s selection again includes a crop of promising young players like Mangan. The province’s supporters have always delighted in seeing the latest talent roll off the production line.

21-year-old out-half Caspar Gabriel gets the chance to go again at out-half after an impressive showing alongside Fintan Gunne in the halfbacks last weekend. Gunne is the senior man at 23, but this will be just his ninth senior start, so he’s keen to make strides in the wake of Luke McGrath’s departure.

Advertisement

Fintan Gunne had a fine game last weekend. Steve Haag Sports / Christiaan Kotze/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Christiaan Kotze/INPHO / Christiaan Kotze/INPHO

20-year-old fullback Todd Lawlor is another who stood out on his first Leinster start last time out, with his instinctive and pacy attacking proving to be a breath of fresh air.

Punchy 23-year-old second row Conor O’Tighearnaigh gets his fourth Leinster start today after a muscular showing against the Lions, and he’s joined by the totemic 21-year-old lock Alan Spicer, making just his second senior start.

Earlier this year, Spicer avoided a criminal conviction, with Leinster backing him to continue playing for the province following their own internal disciplinary process. The 6ft 10ins second row will look to show his athletic powers on the pitch here.

21-year-old tighthead prop Niall Smyth will be hoping for another decent stint off the bench, as will Mangan, 22-year-old scrum-half Oliver Coffey, and 22-year-old fullback/wing Hugo McLaughlin.

While there are plenty of glimpses into the future here, the bottom line is that Cullen and Jacques Nienaber will be demanding a win rather than a creditable loss against a Sharks side who began their season well last weekend.

JP Pietersen’s men had a 42-24 win over the Ospreys on home soil in Round 1 and have plenty of youthful talent of their own.

Elusive 20-year-old fullback Luan Giliomee scored two tries in that game, one of them a classy solo effort, while 20-year-old out-half Vusi Moyo continues his emergence having already been capped by the Springboks. There’s another 20-year-old, hooker Esethu Mnebelele, getting his first Sharks start in this match.

Powerful 22-year-old centre Jurenzo Julius is on an upward trajectory, while 19-year-old replacement fullback/wing Zekhethelo Siyaya is another major talent.

Yet like Leinster, the Sharks will expect their international players to lead the way. Inside centre André Esterhuizen captained the Springboks in their loss to Australia in Perth last weekend but is immediately back into action as skipper for the Sharks here.

André Esterhuizen is one of several returning Springboks. Craig Watson / INPHO Craig Watson / INPHO / INPHO

Right wing Edwill van der Merwe scored a try in that Wallabies game, while replacements Ox Nché, Eben Etzebeth, and Ethan Hooker are also straight into the Sharks’ 23 after featuring for Rassie Erasmus’ side.

There is further experience in the starting front row in tighthead Vincent Koch and Thomas du Toit, who switches over to loosehead, while the likes of Jason Jenkins, Manu Tshituka, and Phepsi Buthelezi are trusted operators.

So there is no shortage of talent in this game, both experienced and emerging.

The Sharks at their best are quick and daring, while Leinster bought into that kind of spirit against the Lions last weekend. You sense that Cullen and co. might like a hint more control today, but this should be a lot of fun in Durban.

Leinster will be desperate to register their first win of the season and head home from South Africa after a happy tour.

SHARKS: Luan Giliomee; Edwill van der Merwe, Jurenzo Julius, Andre Esterhuizen (captain), Lili Bester; Vusi Moyo, Jaden Hendrikse; Thomas du Toit, Esethu Mnebelele, Vincent Koch; Jason Jenkins, Darrien Landsberg; Phepsi Buthelezi, Manu Tshituka, Nick Hatton.

Replacements: Ethan Bester, Ox Nché, Hanro Jacobs, Eben Etzebeth, Matt Romao, Ivan van Zyl, Zekhethelo Siyaya, Ethan Hooker.

LEINSTER: Todd Lawlor; Tommy O’Brien, Hugh Cooney, Robbie Henshaw, Andrew Osborne; Caspar Gabriel, Fintan Gunne; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher (captain), Thomas Clarkson; Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Alan Spicer; Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Josh Ericson.

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Alex Usanov, Niall Smyth, Brian Deeny, Ciarán Mangan, Oliver Coffey, Sam Prendergast, Hugo McLaughlin.

Referee: Craig Evans [WRU].