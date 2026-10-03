Munster could do with a stress-free evening after another turbulent week off the pitch

AT 1.47pm ON Thursday an email arrived from Munster confirming chief executive Ian Flanagan was to step down from his role at the end of October.

Thirteen minutes later, the province revealed the team to play the Bulls in Thomond Park tonight [KO 7.30pm, TG4/Premier Sports]. Safe to say one of those stories took precedence on sports desks around the country.

There’s rarely a quiet week at Munster, and two rounds into the new season it already feels anything but business as usual.

Yet that’s the challenge tasked to the 23 taking on the Bulls. In truth, Thursday’s announcement will have come as no major shock to the playing group, although head coach Clayton McMillan – who had major doubts about his own Munster future just a few months ago – might not appreciate such upheaval in the boardroom. His time in Limerick has been far from straightforward and this season has quickly presented fresh challenges.

Ian Flanagan is leaving his role as Munster CEO. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

There were bright elements to his team’s play against Glasgow Warriors last weekend, but to leave Thomond with only a losing bonus point felt a missed opportunity. The frustration within Munster was clear.

In this league, winning your home games takes you a long way and a Glasgow side who were slow to get going were there for the taking. Life doesn’t get any easier with the Bulls in town, and with away games against Ulster and Leinster on the horizon, either side of a Cork Champions Cup clash with Racing 92, it doesn’t take much for this season to become a battle.

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The Bulls launched their own campaign with a thumping 47-13 win in Zebre. Thaakir Abrahams is a familiar face on the wing, having joined the Pretoria side over the summer, as is former Ulster man Marcell Coetzee, who captains the visitors.

Thaakir Abrahams returns to Limerick with the Bulls. Luca Signolfi / INPHO Luca Signolfi / INPHO / INPHO

It will be interesting to see how much momentum Munster carry from last week, with 11 changes almost making this a new side. The return of Ireland internationals Craig Casey – who captains the team – and Jeremy Loughman – starting on the bench – is a boost, but Munster fans will be just as keen to see how the young guns get on.

Charlie O’Shea is a highly promising young out-half who starts at 10 for the first time. The 20-year-old looked sharp in pre-season, before a short cameo last weekend. With Jack Crowley and Tom Wood sidelined, there is an opportunity for the Cork native to rack up plenty of minutes between now and Christmas. O’Shea carries a creative spark fans will enjoy, and one the Bulls will look to smother with their physicality.

In the back row, Seán Edogbo won’t shy away from that aspect of the game. Younger brother of Edwin, the 22-year-old made four appearances (three starts) across the second half of last season. This is a prime opportunity to stake his case for a more prominent role this time around.

Seán Edogbo starts for Munster. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Jack Aungier is another fresh face, having joined from Connacht over the summer and recovered from injury to come straight into the front row. Munster’s scrum started well against Glasgow and needs another good day here.

An interesting move on the Munster bench sees tighthead Kieran Brookes – impressive in that Glasgow game – cover hooker. Indeed, the former England international can play across the front row but is a tighthead by trade, so it’s unlikely Munster envisioned calling on his versatility quite so early in the season.

Then again, it’s hard to predict anything when it comes to Munster. After another turbulent week, the province could do with a stress-free evening on the pitch.

MUNSTER: Shane Daly; Diarmuid Kilgallen, Seán O’Brien, Dan Kelly, Shay McCarthy; Charlie O’Shea, Craig Casey (capt); Michael Milne, Marnus van der Merwe, Jack Aungier; Tom Ahern, Fineen Wycherley; Seán Edogbo, John Hodnett, Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Kieran Brookes, Jeremy Loughman, Ronan Foxe, Evan O’Connell, Gavin Coombes, Ben O’Donovan, JJ Hanrahan, Alex Kendellen.

BULLS: Hakeem Kunene; Sebastian de Klerk, Stedman Gans, Stravino Jacobs, Thaakir Abrahams; Curwin Bosch, Zak Burger; Alu Tshakweni, Juann Else, Francois Klopper; Ruan Vermaak, Reinhardt Ludwig; Marcell Coetzee (capt), Hanro Liebenberg, Jeandre Rudolph

Replacements: Janco Uys, Sti Sithole, Khutha Mchunu, JF van Heerden, Nizaam Carr, Paul de Wet, Cheswill Jooste, Willie le Roux.

Referee: Stefano Roscini (FIR)