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Castleknock player Ciarán Kilkenny. Laszlo Geczo
GAA Senior Club

Castlebar Mitchels reach Mayo decider, Castleknock book place in Dublin final

The Mitchels last contested a Mayo final in 2017.
8.10pm, 3 Oct 2026

Mayo SFC

CASTLEBAR MITCHELS ARE back in the Mayo senior football final for the first time since 2017, the season when they completed three-in-a-row, after today’s 1-16 to 0-14 success over Breaffy in the opening semi-final in Charlestown.

Castlebar Mitchels received an early boost when Joe Forry found the net for what transpired to be the only goal of the game. They were ahead 1-4 to 0-3 after 12 minutes and had stretched their advantage further to go in front 1-11 to 0-7 by the break.

The Mitchels remained in control, 1-13 to 0-10 ahead, with eight minutes left, and although Breaffy cut the deficit to four points late on, that was as close as they came with Castlebar running out five-point victors.

The second semi-final on Sunday sees Garrymore face Belmullet at 1pm in James Stephens Park, Ballina.

donnacha-mchugh Mayo and Castlebar Mitchels player Donnacha McHugh. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin SFC

Castleknock are through to the Dublin senior football final for the first time since 2016 and only the second time in their history, after today’s semi-final success over Thomas Davis.

Castleknock ran out 0-26 to 3-12 victors in Parnell Park, thanks to a late scoring burst. Ciarán Kilkenny’s 55th minute point brought them level at 3-12 to 0-21, before five unanswered points clinched their success.

Substitute Ger McDermottroe supplied 0-5 for Castleknock while goalkeeper John Vahey hit 0-4.

Chris Sallier found the net for a Thomas Davis side that trailed 0-13 to 1-8 at the interval, while Sean Farrelly and Adam Waddick raised their second-half green flags.

The second semi-final on Sunday sees reigning county and Leinster champions Ballyboden St-Enda’s play 2025 All-Ireland club winners Cuala in Parnell Park at 4pm.

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