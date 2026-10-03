CASTLEBAR MITCHELS ARE back in the Mayo senior football final for the first time since 2017, the season when they completed three-in-a-row, after today’s 1-16 to 0-14 success over Breaffy in the opening semi-final in Charlestown.
Castlebar Mitchels received an early boost when Joe Forry found the net for what transpired to be the only goal of the game. They were ahead 1-4 to 0-3 after 12 minutes and had stretched their advantage further to go in front 1-11 to 0-7 by the break.
FORRY HITS THE NET 🎯
Joe Forry goes low and buries it into the back of the net for an early goal for @MitchelsGaa
The Mitchels remained in control, 1-13 to 0-10 ahead, with eight minutes left, and although Breaffy cut the deficit to four points late on, that was as close as they came with Castlebar running out five-point victors.
The second semi-final on Sunday sees Garrymore face Belmullet at 1pm in James Stephens Park, Ballina.
Mayo and Castlebar Mitchels player Donnacha McHugh. Ryan Byrne / INPHO
Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Dublin SFC
Castleknock are through to the Dublin senior football final for the first time since 2016 and only the second time in their history, after today’s semi-final success over Thomas Davis.
Castleknock ran out 0-26 to 3-12 victors in Parnell Park, thanks to a late scoring burst. Ciarán Kilkenny’s 55th minute point brought them level at 3-12 to 0-21, before five unanswered points clinched their success.
Substitute Ger McDermottroe supplied 0-5 for Castleknock while goalkeeper John Vahey hit 0-4.
Chris Sallier found the net for a Thomas Davis side that trailed 0-13 to 1-8 at the interval, while Sean Farrelly and Adam Waddick raised their second-half green flags.
The second semi-final on Sunday sees reigning county and Leinster champions Ballyboden St-Enda’s play 2025 All-Ireland club winners Cuala in Parnell Park at 4pm.
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Castlebar Mitchels reach Mayo decider, Castleknock book place in Dublin final
Mayo SFC
CASTLEBAR MITCHELS ARE back in the Mayo senior football final for the first time since 2017, the season when they completed three-in-a-row, after today’s 1-16 to 0-14 success over Breaffy in the opening semi-final in Charlestown.
Castlebar Mitchels received an early boost when Joe Forry found the net for what transpired to be the only goal of the game. They were ahead 1-4 to 0-3 after 12 minutes and had stretched their advantage further to go in front 1-11 to 0-7 by the break.
The Mitchels remained in control, 1-13 to 0-10 ahead, with eight minutes left, and although Breaffy cut the deficit to four points late on, that was as close as they came with Castlebar running out five-point victors.
The second semi-final on Sunday sees Garrymore face Belmullet at 1pm in James Stephens Park, Ballina.
Mayo and Castlebar Mitchels player Donnacha McHugh. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Dublin SFC
Castleknock are through to the Dublin senior football final for the first time since 2016 and only the second time in their history, after today’s semi-final success over Thomas Davis.
Castleknock ran out 0-26 to 3-12 victors in Parnell Park, thanks to a late scoring burst. Ciarán Kilkenny’s 55th minute point brought them level at 3-12 to 0-21, before five unanswered points clinched their success.
Substitute Ger McDermottroe supplied 0-5 for Castleknock while goalkeeper John Vahey hit 0-4.
Chris Sallier found the net for a Thomas Davis side that trailed 0-13 to 1-8 at the interval, while Sean Farrelly and Adam Waddick raised their second-half green flags.
The second semi-final on Sunday sees reigning county and Leinster champions Ballyboden St-Enda’s play 2025 All-Ireland club winners Cuala in Parnell Park at 4pm.
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Castlebar Mitchels Castleknock club Dublin GAA GAA Senior Club Gaelic Football Mayo