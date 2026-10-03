Leinster snatch late bonus point in Durban loss to Sharks

Sharks 26

Leinster 20

Mike Greenaway reports from Sharks Stadium

LEINSTER’S SOUTH AFRICAN safari ended in a bonus-point defeat after a hard-fought battle with the Sharks, adding a point in Durban to the two they earned in last week’s narrow loss to the Lions.

It was a tight tussle from beginning to end, but the match was ultimately decided up front, where the visitors were outmuscled in the set pieces.

The Sharks were boosted by the return from Springbok duty of three of their big names—Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit — and their presence was felt.

The scrums were a ding-dong battle in the early stages, with the packs trading penalties, but that would change — and not in Leinster’s favour.

There were also penalties aplenty at the fiercely contested breakdown, where neither side was prepared to give an inch.

Leinster opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a beautifully constructed try. Efficient phase play pushed the Sharks ever deeper into their territory and, after several forward darts at the line, scrum-half Fintan Gunne found Robbie Henshaw, who had the simple task of diving over.

The Sharks chose a good time to seize the initiative at scrum time. They were camped in the Leinster 22 and repeatedly opted for the set piece as they won successive penalties.

Eventually, a massive shove provided scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse with the front-foot ball he needed to send flanker Manu Tshituka over.

The scores were level at 7-7 after 25 minutes.

The Sharks’ ascendancy in the scrum — spearheaded by Springbok World Cup-winning props Vincent Koch and Thomas du Toit — accelerated, and four minutes before half-time, Leinster tighthead Thomas Clarkson was yellow-carded for repeated scrum collapses.

The Sharks predictably chose another scrum against the depleted visitors and, from the resulting front-foot ball, fullback Luan Giliomee stepped into first receiver and swept the ball wide.

Left wing Lili Bester finished acrobatically in the corner, with out-half Vusi Moyo adding an excellent touchline conversion.

The ball sailed between the uprights just as the half-time hooter sounded, giving the Sharks a 14-7 lead at the break.

The opening eight minutes of the second half were a siege on the Sharks’ line.

After wave upon wave of pressure, Clarkson — seconds after returning from the sin bin — crashed over for Leinster.

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Gabriel missed the conversion, striking the upright, and it proved to be his final contribution before being replaced by Sam Prendergast in the 50th minute.

The miss kept the Sharks in front at 14-12.

The arm wrestle continued relentlessly. It was nip and tuck until, 15 minutes from the final whistle, Prendergast nudged Leinster ahead with a penalty after Springbok wing Ethan Hooker was penalised for going off his feet at a ruck.

Leinster’s 15-14 lead lasted barely a minute.

In the best movement of the match, the Sharks broke out from their own 22, with the man mountain Etzebeth bursting through before exchanging passes with wing Edwill van der Merwe.

Etzebeth then released Andre Esterhuizen, who cantered over for a superb try.

Leinster pressed hard for a response, but when winger Andrew Osborne forced a pass, Edwill van der Merwe pounced on the loose ball and raced clear to score the match-clinching try.

Osborne made amends for his error with a last-minute consolation try, earning Leinster a bonus point but leaving the Sharks celebrating an impressive victory over the Irish giants.

For the second week running, Leinster had travelled to South Africa and been beaten, and for the Sharks, the arrival of their Springboks had made a considerable difference.

Sharks scorers:

Tries: Manu Tshituka, Lili Bester, Edwill van der Merwe, Andre Esterhuizen.

Conversions: Vusi Moyo [3]

Leinster scorers

Tries: Robbie Henshaw, Thomas Clarkson, Andrew Osborne.

Conversions: Caspar Gabriel

Penalty: Sam Prendergast

SHARKS: Luan Giliomee, Edwill van der Merwe, Jurenzo Julius, Andre Esterhuizen (captain), Lili Bester, Vusi Moyo, Jaden Hendrikse; Thomas du Toit [Hanru Jacobs ‘54], Esethu Mnebelele {Ethan Bester ‘54}, Vincent Koch [Ox Nche ‘54], Jason Jenkins [Eben Etzebeth ‘54], Darrien Landsberg, Phepsi Buthelezi, Manu Tshituka, Nick Hatton {Matt Romao ‘55].

LEINSTER: Todd Lawlor [Hugo McLaughlin ‘62], Tommy O’Brien, Hugh Cooney, Robbie Henshaw, Andrew Osborne, Caspar Gabriel [Sam Prendergast, ‘50], Fintan Gunne; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher (capt, Gus McCarthy ‘73]), Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Alan Spicer, Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Josh Ericson.

Referee: Craig Evans (Wales).