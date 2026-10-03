Uefa delegate absent from press conference as Israeli accusations force chaotic scenes

An editorial note re: The 42’s reporting on the Uefa Nations League matches between Ireland and Israel is available to read here.

THE UEFA DELEGATE was absent from the press conference room at the TSC Arena in Backa Topola as Heimir Hallgrímsson’s pre-match session had to be cut short due to chaotic scenes involving Israeli journalists.

The Republic of Ireland manager had been speaking ahead of Sunday’s game behind closed doors with Israel in Serbia when accusations of racist abuse towards Israel players during last Sunday’s game led to strong denials from the FAI media officer.

The FAI earlier confirmed during the same press conference that their own internal investigation into alleged racist abuse aimed at Adam Idah from Israel fans was ongoing.

As the live section of the Uefa-mandated press conference for television, radio and online was coming to an end, one Israeli reporter began to read her question about the Fly Dubai incident off a script while being recorded on a phone by a colleague sitting beside her.

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“What do you say about the people you support, the ideology is based on murder, just this week one of them tried to kill 100 Israeli passengers, 27 children. Innocent children and thousands of others,” she said.

The FAI press officer asked to keep questions to football matters before she asked if Finn Azaz would play. “When you play tomorrow, you will see the starting lineup tomorrow. I’m not going to give the starting lineup to the media the day before the game.”

It was then that another Israeli reporter took the microphone and said: “Your players called our players monkeys during the match [last Sunday].”

“That’s that’s completely untrue, that is completely untrue, that is completely untrue,” the FAI media officer responded.

The Israeli reporter then began shouting further accusations as the press conference was brought to a premature end. Unlike last Saturday in Hungary, as is standard, the Uefa delegate for the game was not in attendance for the press conference.

Earlier, Hallgrímsson had been asked about what measures he and the FAI could take to ensure to protect his players.

“I think it goes both ways, not only us. It is a game with a lot of emotions attached to it. I haven’t read anything, it’s not something I want to get involved with, it just goes to a process, both in our department and Uefa to look at, I think it was something that was reported from both teams.

“I just hope that we can focus on football and that football will be the winner after this. So I’ve not gone into details and looking at this, I have enough to think about.”

The Ireland boss revealed that Dara O’Shea was not with the squad for training today as the captain returned to London to be with his partner who had gone into labour.

“He said that I’m going to have the baby and come back, but obviously we have priorities in life and this is the one that has the highest priority,” Hallgrímsson said.

“It’s your family, it’s a new life coming and hopefully that will be a good centre-back for Ireland in 16 years, whether for the women’s or the men’s team. No, we’ve just taken that situation hour by hour, but his intention is to come and be with us in the game. But like I said, we know priorities in life, and this is the biggest one.”

Uefa have been contacted for comment.