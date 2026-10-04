GARRYMORE HAVE REACHED the Mayo senior football final for the first time since 1982 after an extra-time battle against Belmullet.
The game ended in a frantic finish as Fionn O’Donoghue scored his second goal of the afternoon to leave Belmullet trailing by just one point with time almost up. But Garrymore survived to book their place in the decider where they will face Castlebar Mitchels, who defeated Breaffy in the other semi-final on Saturday.
Advertisement
Garrymore were down by one point at the end of normal time but Trevor Nally produced a crucial score to send the game to extra-time on a scoreline of 2-11 to 1-14.
HUGE GOAL FOR GARRYMORE 🔥
An outstanding run from Cathal Slattery who lays it off to Mark Gibbons for the goal
📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/bHYxNXnNcu
@MayoGAA | @Garrymoregaa https://t.co/MlaIR5QFQS
St Finbarr's advance past Kanturk with late scoring charge to reach Cork final
All-Ireland champs Dingle knocked out by Spa, Clifford two-pointer rescues East Kerry
Castlebar Mitchels reach Mayo decider, Castleknock book place in Dublin final
There was little to separate the sides throughout the contest as Belmullet held a narrow 0-9 to 0-8 lead at half-time.
And Garrymore prevailed by just one point in the end, with Mayo All-Ireland winners Eoin McGreal and Enda Hession both contributing scores on the way to ending a 44-year wait for a county senior final appearance.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Garrymore reach first Mayo senior decider since 1982 after extra-time battle against Belmullet
Garrymore 2-16
Belmullet 2-15
(After extra-time)
GARRYMORE HAVE REACHED the Mayo senior football final for the first time since 1982 after an extra-time battle against Belmullet.
The game ended in a frantic finish as Fionn O’Donoghue scored his second goal of the afternoon to leave Belmullet trailing by just one point with time almost up. But Garrymore survived to book their place in the decider where they will face Castlebar Mitchels, who defeated Breaffy in the other semi-final on Saturday.
Garrymore were down by one point at the end of normal time but Trevor Nally produced a crucial score to send the game to extra-time on a scoreline of 2-11 to 1-14.
Mark Gibbons and Gary Golden accounted for Garrymore’s goals in the second half while O’Donoghue provided Belmullet’s first major of the game in the 47th minute.
There was little to separate the sides throughout the contest as Belmullet held a narrow 0-9 to 0-8 lead at half-time.
And Garrymore prevailed by just one point in the end, with Mayo All-Ireland winners Eoin McGreal and Enda Hession both contributing scores on the way to ending a 44-year wait for a county senior final appearance.
****
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Belmullet GAA Club GAA Gaelic Football Garrymore GAA Mayo GAA