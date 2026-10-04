Garrymore reach first Mayo senior decider since 1982 after extra-time battle against Belmullet

Garrymore 2-16

Belmullet 2-15

(After extra-time)

GARRYMORE HAVE REACHED the Mayo senior football final for the first time since 1982 after an extra-time battle against Belmullet.

The game ended in a frantic finish as Fionn O’Donoghue scored his second goal of the afternoon to leave Belmullet trailing by just one point with time almost up. But Garrymore survived to book their place in the decider where they will face Castlebar Mitchels, who defeated Breaffy in the other semi-final on Saturday.

Advertisement

Garrymore were down by one point at the end of normal time but Trevor Nally produced a crucial score to send the game to extra-time on a scoreline of 2-11 to 1-14.

HUGE GOAL FOR GARRYMORE 🔥 An outstanding run from Cathal Slattery who lays it off to Mark Gibbons for the goal 📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/bHYxNXnNcu @MayoGAA | @Garrymoregaa https://t.co/MlaIR5QFQS — StreamSport.ie (@StreamsportI) October 4, 2026

MASSIVE BELMULLET GOAL 🤩 Fionn O'Donoghue delivers yet again a crucial goal to put @BelmulletGaa in the lead 📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/bHYxNXol22 @MayoGAA https://t.co/YJgxaNRrEK — StreamSport.ie (@StreamsportI) October 4, 2026

Mark Gibbons and Gary Golden accounted for Garrymore’s goals in the second half while O’Donoghue provided Belmullet’s first major of the game in the 47th minute.

GOLDEN GOAL ⚡️ Gary Golden levels the game with a crucial goal for @Garrymoregaa 📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/bHYxNXnNcu @MayoGAA https://t.co/ApyUCLO4FY — StreamSport.ie (@StreamsportI) October 4, 2026

Related Reads St Finbarr's advance past Kanturk with late scoring charge to reach Cork final All-Ireland champs Dingle knocked out by Spa, Clifford two-pointer rescues East Kerry Castlebar Mitchels reach Mayo decider, Castleknock book place in Dublin final

There was little to separate the sides throughout the contest as Belmullet held a narrow 0-9 to 0-8 lead at half-time.

And Garrymore prevailed by just one point in the end, with Mayo All-Ireland winners Eoin McGreal and Enda Hession both contributing scores on the way to ending a 44-year wait for a county senior final appearance.

****