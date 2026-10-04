Celtic condemns St Andrews protest after tennis balls thrown at Dermot Desmond

CELTIC HAVE CONDEMNED the protest which saw tennis balls thrown towards principal shareholder Dermot Desmond during his visit to the Alfred Dunhill Links golf tournament at St Andrews.

The 76-year-old – who has been criticised by supporters for an apparent lack of progress on the pitch – was taking part in the pro-am event on Saturday when the disruption happened on the green of the 15th hole.

Tennis balls with pictures of Desmond’s faces crossed out were thrown on to the green, with Desmond then escorted off the course by security.

The Celtic Fans Collective later released a statement on X, which included video and pictures of the protest, calling for change at the top of the club and more “accountability”.

On Saturday evening, Celtic issued a lengthy and strongly-worded statement against the “premeditated action” which “brought shame upon” the name of the club.

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The statement read: “Celtic Football Club has never sought to prevent supporters from expressing criticism of the club, its board or its shareholders. Supporters are entitled to disagree with decisions, to make their views known and to protest peacefully. What occurred at St Andrews represents a significant and unacceptable escalation.

“Those responsible have brought shame upon the name of Celtic Football Club and upon a reputation which generations of Celtic supporters have spent more than a century building.

“The club no longer accepts that the Celtic Fans Collective can credibly claim to represent the wider Celtic support. Those responsible for today’s events certainly do not speak for the many thousands of Celtic supporters who express their views passionately, peacefully and responsibly.”

Celtic said the club would not be “intimidated or coerced by organised acts of disruption”, adding “there is a line between protest and deliberate disruption. Today that line was crossed.”

The statement concluded: “No supporter requires the permission of Celtic Football Club to disagree with its board. But equally, no supporter group has an entitlement to repeatedly disrupt events, intimidate individuals or seek to coerce the club and then claim to do so on behalf of the Celtic support.

“Celtic will continue to listen to and engage with supporters who wish to make their voices heard constructively and responsibly. There are many established channels through which supporters can do so, and today’s decision does not diminish the club’s commitment to meaningful supporter engagement.

“But engagement requires responsibility. The club will protect its employees, directors, shareholders and supporters. The reputation of Celtic Football Club is non-negotiable.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Saturday, 3 October 2026, we were aware of tennis balls being thrown on the golf course in St Andrews. There were no reports of injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Martin O’Neill’s side – who claimed the Premiership title ahead of Hearts after a final-day decider last season as part of a domestic double – currently sit top of the table, two points clear of rivals Rangers.

Celtic, though, lost the last three games before the international break – including two defeats by Rangers, one at Parkhead, and were also beaten 3-1 at home by Ferencvaros in their opening Europa League fixture.

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