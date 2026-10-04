ST FINBARR’S BOOKED their place in the Cork premier senior hurling final, thanks to a late scoring surge that saw off first-time semi-finalists Kanturk on Sunday afternoon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Kanturk had moved 1-22 to 1-20 in front with five minutes left of normal time, but from there St Finbarr’s finished stronger with seven unanswered points as key players Ben Cunningham, Brian Hayes, and Ethan Twomey all impacted.
It was Twomey who grabbed the crucial goal to ignite their challenge in the 49th minute, after Kanturk had gained momentum through an early second-half goal from Alan Walsh, that pushed them ahead 1-14 to 0-13.
🟡🔵🟡 COUNTY FINAL here we come🟡🔵🟡 https://t.co/jN7yLvy5SL
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St Finbarr's advance past Kanturk with late scoring charge to reach Cork final
Results – Cork Premier SHC Semi-Finals
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ST FINBARR’S BOOKED their place in the Cork premier senior hurling final, thanks to a late scoring surge that saw off first-time semi-finalists Kanturk on Sunday afternoon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Kanturk had moved 1-22 to 1-20 in front with five minutes left of normal time, but from there St Finbarr’s finished stronger with seven unanswered points as key players Ben Cunningham, Brian Hayes, and Ethan Twomey all impacted.
It was Twomey who grabbed the crucial goal to ignite their challenge in the 49th minute, after Kanturk had gained momentum through an early second-half goal from Alan Walsh, that pushed them ahead 1-14 to 0-13.
Kanturk's Colin Walsh and St Finbarr's Damien Cahalane. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
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Club Hurling Cork GAA Hurling Kanturk St Finbarr's