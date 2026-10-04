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Ethan Twomey celebrates his second-half goal for St Finbarr's. Ben Brady/INPHO
Club Hurling

St Finbarr's advance past Kanturk with late scoring charge to reach Cork final

Ethan Twomey grabbed a key second-half goal for the winners.
3.40pm, 4 Oct 2026

Results – Cork Premier SHC Semi-Finals

  • St Finbarr’s 1-27 Kanturk 1-22
  • Midleton v Glen Rovers, 4pm

*****

ST FINBARR’S BOOKED their place in the Cork premier senior hurling final, thanks to a late scoring surge that saw off first-time semi-finalists Kanturk on Sunday afternoon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Kanturk had moved 1-22 to 1-20 in front with five minutes left of normal time, but from there St Finbarr’s finished stronger with seven unanswered points as key players Ben Cunningham, Brian Hayes, and Ethan Twomey all impacted.

It was Twomey who grabbed the crucial goal to ignite their challenge in the 49th minute, after Kanturk had gained momentum through an early second-half goal from Alan Walsh, that pushed them ahead 1-14 to 0-13.

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colin-walsh-with-damien-cahalane Kanturk's Colin Walsh and St Finbarr's Damien Cahalane. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

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