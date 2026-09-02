Drogheda United confirm trip to play Mo Salah's Trabzonspor

DROGHEDA UNITED HAVE announced that the club will travel to Türkiye to play Trabzonspor next month.

The fixture has been set for Thursday, 1 October at the 40,000-capacity Papara Park, and will mark the first time the Louth club has played in Türkiye.

Trabzonspor signed Mohamed Salah last month, although it remains to be seen if the former Liverpool forward features in the game, with Egypt facing Angola and South Sudan on 23 and 27 September in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Drogheda United to face Trabzonspor in landmark fixture in Türkiye



Drogheda United are delighted to confirm that the club will travel to Türkiye to face Trabzonspor at Papara Park on Thursday, 1 October 2026, marking the first time the club has played in Türkiye.… pic.twitter.com/1fyw1efx3a — Drogheda United F.C. (@DroghedaUnited) September 2, 2026

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A Drogheda statement read: “The fixture represents another chapter in the long-standing friendship between Drogheda and the Turkish people and comes as Ireland and Türkiye celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2026.

“It will provide an opportunity to celebrate the historic ties between the two countries while strengthening relationships through football, culture and business.

“The game will also feature in the upcoming independently produced documentary, “An Gorta Mór – The Star & The Crescent”, with the intention to be showcased on Turkish TV.

“The documentary explores the historical connection between Drogheda, Ireland and Türkiye, tracing the story of Ottoman humanitarian assistance during the Great Famine and bringing that relationship into the present day through Drogheda United and Trabzonspor.

“The Star and Crescent has long been synonymous with Drogheda, while Drogheda United have developed a warm relationship with Turkish football supporters and our good friends at Trabzonspor. The club is hugely excited to play in Türkiye for the first time, experience the famous atmosphere at Papara Park and meet many of our Turkish supporters in person.

“Beyond the fixture, the visit will create a platform for Drogheda United, its partners and the wider Drogheda business community to build relationships and explore new opportunities in Türkiye.”

Drogheda United CEO Rían Wogan said: “Today is an incredibly proud day for everyone associated with Drogheda United. To be able to take the club, our players and our supporters to Trabzon for an occasion of this scale is hugely exciting, and we want to make the most of every opportunity that comes with it.

“We know there is a real connection between the two sets of supporters, and we’re particularly looking forward to seeing our fans from Ireland and Türkiye come together in Trabzon.

“We also want this trip to leave a legacy beyond the football. Together with Drogheda & District Chamber, we will use our time in Türkiye to create opportunities for our partners and the wider Drogheda business community to make new connections and develop relationships that can continue long after we return home. We want our supporters to be part of the occasion too, and we will shortly share details of ticketing alongside discounts from our hotel and airline partners for those travelling to Trabzon.”

The game will take place during the three-week international break, and will serve as a late season mini-camp ahead of the final weeks of the League of Ireland season.