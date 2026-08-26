Leinster 'won't rule out' hiring a coach involved at 2027 World Cup

LEINSTER WILL NOT rule out appointing a coach who is involved at next year’s Rugby World Cup, with the search for Leo Cullen’s successor ongoing.

Leinster chief executive Shane Nolan says he has been “incredibly impressed” by the names that have shown an interest in the role, which Cullen will vacate at the end of the 2026/27 season.

Leinster announced Cullen’s departure at the end of last season, where they successfully defended their URC crown but were well beaten by Bordeaux in the Champions Cup final.

Yet the timing of Cullen’s exit could present some issues for Leinster. A number of high-profile coaches will be available at the end of the 2027 World Cup, but their involvement in Australia would delay any potential suitor from joining the province, and comes with complication of not missing Leinster’s pre-season programme.

Still, Nolan says that will not automatically rule a suitable candidate out.

“Nobody’s ruled out,” said Nolan, speaking at a media event at the redeveloped Laya Arena on Wednesday.

Leo Cullen will leave at the end of the 2026/27 building. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The Leinster chief said he would not go into detail on any of the names involved, but was asked specifically about the possibility of La Rochelle coach Ronan O’Gara being considered. The former Munster player is also out of contract with the French club at the end of the upcoming season.

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“I can’t comment on any individual that we’re talking to or not talking to in the process,” Nolan replied.

Nolan was later asked a follow-up on O’Gara, and if Leinster would be open to hiring a coach who could potentially be a polarising figure with the fan base.

“Again, I’m very clear that before we even talk about individuals, it’s best to get the criteria lined down, and we spent a vast amount of time debating what are the criteria, and what are the corridors of criteria in terms of skills, expertise, attributes, experience.

“But my experience in hiring is if you don’t align on that, then you’re in danger of not making the best hire possible, so we spent over-invested time getting that right before we even talked about individuals.

Ronan O'Gara has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the Leinster job. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

“Once you do that, and that includes some of the main things you mentioned there, then you go to your candidates, and then you can make a party list, and it becomes more straightforward after that.

“Again, I’m not going to discuss any individuals, but the real focus was making sure we had full alignment on the criteria, and that drove the process, and that is driving the process from now.”

Nolan was a little more forthcoming when asked about the calibre of the candidates that have expressed their interest.

“Incredibly impressed. I think it goes to the legacy of Leo that the job is so attractive.

“Every year we would have people coming to us and inquiring about employment opportunities, which is great. But we’ve been incredibly impressed with the calibre of people who have been interested since the news broke.

“It’s a very, very high calibre of people who are being considered or being talked to or have expressed interest in the role, so that’s really, really pleasing.”

Nolan also said there is no set timeline on when Leinster want to have the appointment made.

“We’re underway and as soon as we have something to announce we’ll announce it. The good thing is Leo’s given us plenty of time, he’s given us over 12 months notice so that gives us great comfort.

“We don’t have to rush any decision here, we can take our time and make sure we get the absolute best person for the job.”

Of course, there are potential candidates already in the building, with Jacques Nienaber’s current Leinster contract expiring at the end of the 2026/27 season.

“Jacques has been incredibly… He’s a double World Cup winning coach. To have had that level of coaching and calibre in the building has been incredibly impressive for us and beneficial for us.

“The players are emphatic in their opinion on Jacques and how he’s improved them as a player.

“Under his watch we’ve won two URCs, we haven’t got across the line, but we’ve got to two finals in the Champions Cup. You can decide if that’s a success or failure. I think it’s been a success. But we’ve evolved our game under Jacques, for sure, and the game continues to evolve, we will continue to evolve our game. So Jacques been incredible for us.

“Again, I’m not going to comment on the future because Jacques is contracted up to the end of this current year, as all our coaches are, and the focus will be on getting the head coach appointment done and then we’ll talk about what the impact is on the make-up of the coaching (team) for 2027/28 after that.”