Uefa reportedly set to lift threat to boycott Fifa tournaments

UEFA IS SET to lift its threat to boycott Fifa events after it reportedly received guarantees there will be no repeat of its controversial private investor plan.

European nations agreed to a boycott at an emergency meeting on 30 July, which it said would only be lifted if Fifa president Gianni Infantino’s controversial plan to seek private investment in a company to run the World Cup was scrapped, and if binding guarantees were given that no such move would be made in the future.

Infantino ditched the Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) plan two days later, but the threat of a boycott had remained due to the second condition not being met.

However, reports say Uefa has now received guarantees from Fifa, paving the way for European teams to play in its competitions, beginning with the U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland, which starts next week.

Fifa and Uefa have declined to comment on the reports.

Uefa had called for “binding assurances” that Fifa “will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership”.

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Fifa, in a letter to its member associations on 5 August, apologised for the process it followed for FFE and made a commitment that such errors would not happen again, without appearing to make any pledge specifically on private ownership.

Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, President of the Asian Football Confederation, is understood to have called for Infantino's resignation. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Any decision to lift the boycott would not alter Uefa’s position in regard to Infantino’s leadership, with Uefa president Aleksander Čeferin telling The Rest Is Politics on Monday that the Swiss should resign or prepare to be challenged for the presidency at next year’s Fifa Congress.

The presidents of the Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF – which represents nations from North and Central America and the Caribbean – are also understood to believe Infantino should resign. Alongside Uefa, they accused Infantino of “deception” in regard to the FFE plan.

The Press Association learned on Tuesday that Fifa Council, the organisation’s main decision-making body, has not been told which agency has been appointed to consider the impact of expanding the men’s World Cup to 64 teams.

Infantino also faces pressure from major leagues around the world, discontent from the European Football Clubs umbrella group and growing pressure from players, with star names like Lucy Bronze and Emmanuel Petit issuing a statement on their social media channels on Monday calling for change at the top of Fifa.

Several players came out in support of Infantino on Wednesday, among them Brazil’s 2002 World Cup-winning captain Cafu, who wrote on his Instagram story: “Over the past 10 years, we have followed the work that Fifa and President Infantino have carried out to promote representation in football – something that had not happened before.

“Players and former players have been given a voice and a place at the table by taking part in committees, projects, and working groups. Our opinions are heard, and many of the initiatives carried out in the name of the sport have been shaped by our reflections, ideas, plans, and participation.

“We know how football can transform lives, improve societies and expand opportunities to people all over the world; and we are committed to continue bringing that hope to them.

“We remain on hand to support the great progress that our sport has experienced in the past decade, ensuring that it continues to reach and benefit people in all the countries where football is played around the world.”

Brazil legend Cafu is among those to have shown support for Infantino. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Cafu is one of the ‘Fifa Legends’ who regularly appear at events staged by the global governing body, including this summer’s World Cup in North America.

The same statement was also published by stars such as former Italy forward Christian Vieri, plus former Argentina midfielders Esteban Cambiasso and Javier Pastore.

The latter is the agent for current Argentina and Chelsea star Enzo Fernández.