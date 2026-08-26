FIONA MURTAGH OPENED her world title defence by battling all the way to advance to the women’s single sculls semi-finals in Amsterdam.
The Galwegian came through a three-way scrap in her World Rowing Championships heat to finish a close second behind Paige Badenhorst, who won in 8:00.98.
Murtagh got off to a slow start, but brought herself into an automatic qualifying position by 1500m and closed to just 0.2 of a second behind the South African for the finish.
All the while, she had to hold off Swiss sculler Aurelia-Maxima Janzen, who finished half a second back in third.
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Murtagh was the fourth fastest qualifier behind Great Britain’s Lauren Henry, who she beat by 0.03 of a second in last year’s final. The semi-finals will take place on Saturday.
Fintan McCarthy also secured second place in his heat for automatic qualification to the men’s single sculls semi-finals.
America’s Samuel Melvin, another former lightweight competitor, won the race in 7:16.47, with McCarthy cruising through 4.22 seconds behind. The Skibbereen rower was 10th fastest across the seven heats.
“It’s been a successful enough summer, so I’m just trying to see how I get on,” said McCarthy.
“Really good training with the women’s double. It looks like we’re both in pretty good shape. Nice to get the first one out of the way.”
The men’s pair of Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney finished second in their C final, 2.28 seconds behind the American boat.
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Fiona Murtagh and Fintan McCarthy progress at World Rowing Championships
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
FIONA MURTAGH OPENED her world title defence by battling all the way to advance to the women’s single sculls semi-finals in Amsterdam.
The Galwegian came through a three-way scrap in her World Rowing Championships heat to finish a close second behind Paige Badenhorst, who won in 8:00.98.
Murtagh got off to a slow start, but brought herself into an automatic qualifying position by 1500m and closed to just 0.2 of a second behind the South African for the finish.
All the while, she had to hold off Swiss sculler Aurelia-Maxima Janzen, who finished half a second back in third.
Murtagh was the fourth fastest qualifier behind Great Britain’s Lauren Henry, who she beat by 0.03 of a second in last year’s final. The semi-finals will take place on Saturday.
Fintan McCarthy also secured second place in his heat for automatic qualification to the men’s single sculls semi-finals.
America’s Samuel Melvin, another former lightweight competitor, won the race in 7:16.47, with McCarthy cruising through 4.22 seconds behind. The Skibbereen rower was 10th fastest across the seven heats.
“It’s been a successful enough summer, so I’m just trying to see how I get on,” said McCarthy.
“Really good training with the women’s double. It looks like we’re both in pretty good shape. Nice to get the first one out of the way.”
The men’s pair of Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney finished second in their C final, 2.28 seconds behind the American boat.
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Fintan McCarthy Fiona Murtagh qualified Rowing Sculling