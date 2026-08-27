Graham Burke own goal brings an end to Shamrock Rovers' European campaign

Uefa Conference League playoff, second leg

KuPS 1

Shamrock Rovers 0

(KuPS win 2-1 on aggregate)

THE SLOW DRIP of European disappointment for Shamrock Rovers this season finally came to an end with a deluge of error and misjudgement.

Finnish champions KuPS edged this Uefa Conference League playoff courtesy of a single Graham Burke own goal that was the final act of a tragicomedy.

There will be no league phase football in 2026. The chance to bank at least a further €3 million as well as making it three successive seasons on the spin in Europe’s third tier went by the wayside when this tie was still in the balance.

Burke headed into his own net on 75 minutes not long after he was sprung from the bench to try and unlock a winner at the other end.

When the small details and bigger picture is assessed by Rovers boss Stephen Bradley he will know that mistakes and misfortune cost them dearly.

A dejected Graham Burke. Mika Kylmaniemi Kuvien / INPHO Mika Kylmaniemi Kuvien / INPHO / INPHO

The KuPS winner came from a free kick that was given away by Pico Lopes when teammate Lee Grace seemed to be in a good place to cover the danger. The set-piece to the back post wasn’t dealt with.

Tommi Jyry gave Enda Stevens a little bump to the ground on the run and with Matt Healy trying to deal with Brahima Magassa that left Akseli Puukko completely free to nod back across goal and keep the danger alive.

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How there was a spare man at that stage beggars belief. Aaron Greene’s attempt at a clearance only served to glance the ball in the direction of Burke who headed low into his own net.

It felt bizarre yet somehow fitting for a lacklustre European campaign to end in such a manner. Rovers have set a new standard and raised expectations for League of Ireland clubs. The last few weeks does not undo that good work but the months to come will determine if it will be maintained.

The two changes to Bradley’s starting XI were significant and made it clear how he felt his side would be better suited to navigate this second leg.

In Dublin, they dominated most of the ball and controlled the play with Jack Byrne and Burke the most influential. Both were left on the bench.

The artificial surface had been flagged as an issue even before the first leg. The Rovers boss admitted it was as much of a problem for KuPS as their opponents and they tailor their approach accordingly. Rovers were prepared to give up possession and instead prioritise having bodies in the final third capable of making things stick.

Jonathan Afolabie and Greene led the line, the latter preferred to Burke, while John O’Sullivan was given the nod in place of Byrne. A first-half yellow card for the midfielder was an indication of some of the frustration when he came in through the back of Petteri Pennanen.

Shamrock Rovers' Lee Grace (left) and KuPS Kuopio's Piotr Parzyszek. Mika Kylmaniemi Kuvien / INPHO Mika Kylmaniemi Kuvien / INPHO / INPHO

Just like Rovers in the first leg, KuPS had more of the ball but had little imagination or penetration in the final third.

Piotr Parzyszek did flash a snapshot wide from the edge on 18 minutes before Clinton Antwi did the same from around 30 yards. Other than that the Finns were laboured.

Rovers didn’t have the capability in their team to capitalise on this, though. With striker John McGovern and wing back Daniel Grant ruled out through injury so much pace and dynamism has been sucked out of the side. Respective wing backs Tunmise Sobowale and Will Fitzgerald did offer an outlet but

There was a further blow before the game with confirmation Daniel Mandroiu had travelled to London to see a specialist along with Grant to examine his hamstring problem.

Shamrock Rovers' Tunmise Sobowale. Mika Kylmaniemi / INPHO Mika Kylmaniemi / INPHO / INPHO

These are the occasions Bradley and Rovers have come to relish and on 58 minutes there was a reminder of their own ability to turn a game in their favour when Greene’s sharp touch, turn and shot in the box forced a fine save from KuPS goalkeeper Johannes Kreidl.

Similarly, former Poland underage international Parzyszek was the one who seemed most likely to produce for the hosts and on 68 minutes the nomadic veteran striker struck a half volley inches wide.

And then came the decisive moment, a goal that has immediate consequences but could also have more lasting ones as well.

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Grace, Lopes (captain), Stevens; Sobowale, Watts, Healy, J O’Sullivan (Byrne 63), Fitzgerald; Greene, Afolabi (Burke 63).

KuPS: Kredl; Savolainen, Magassa, Nuhu, Antwi; Gasc, Pennanen (captain); Luyeye-Lutumba (Engvall 59), Jyry, Armah; Parzyszek.

Referee: L Pajic Krogh (Cro).