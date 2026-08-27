LIVE: KuPS v Shamrock Rovers, Uefa Conference League playoff, second leg

Criticism of Rovers for being unable to rise to the challenges provided by opponents on the continent has grown legs as Stephen Bradley’s side dropped from Champions League to Europa League to Conference League football.

Rovers’ away form since a fine 2-1 win against Santa Clara of Portugal at the same stage last season suggests they will be up against it. They have lost five and drawn just one of their last six games on their travels with Bradley describing the 5-1 defeat to Egnatia of Albania in the third qualifying round of the Europa League as the worst performance of his 10-year reign.

But Bradley has dismissed the notion that they are guilty of any complacency:

“I think it is a lazy opinion. Our performances in Europe this year have been some of the best we have ever had. Look at what we have done. Look at [the goals] we have scored. Look at everything around the game. It has just been basic errors that have cost us,” he said.

“We have had Albania, one really poor night, but other than that, it has been very, very good. From the outside, people say domestically you don’t get challenged but our standards come from within. In order to say that (you are not being challenged) you have to understand how hard it is to stay at the top.