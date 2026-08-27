More Stories
Shamrock Rovers' Aaron Greene and KuPS's Valentin Gasc. Inpho
Livekups

LIVE: KuPS v Shamrock Rovers, Uefa Conference League playoff, second leg

With the score currently at 1-1 after the first leg, Stephen Bradley’s side are hoping to continue their qualification journey today.
13 mins ago Half-Time! KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
59 mins ago Kick-Off! KuPS v Shamrock Rovers
3.30pm, 27 Aug 2026

13 mins ago 4:47PM

Half-Time! KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

13 mins ago 4:47PM

45 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

Pennanen sends in a cross to the back post. Rovers get the clearance away but KuPS have the ball away for one last attack.

14 mins ago 4:46PM

45 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

One minute of added time has been announced.

16 mins ago 4:44PM

43 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

A small bit of confusion as Antwi is also penalised. Sobowale takes another throw, and this one looks legitimate as Rovers try to get something out of this attack.

Things get a bit heated though as the referee calls in Dylan Watts and Gasc in for a chat to ease the tension.

Half-time is drawing near.

19 mins ago 4:41PM

40 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

Sobowale takes a throw-in for Rovers, but he’s penalised for a foul throw and KuPS will come away again.

21 mins ago 4:39PM

38 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

Great one-two play involving Armah opens Rovers up again just outside the penalty area. The visitors get back to kill off the danger, but they’re still living with that threat.

25 mins ago 4:35PM

34 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

SAVE!

McGinty gets down to gather a shot from Savolainen. The game is still being played in Rovers’ half of the pitch, and they need to start getting on the attack again.

26 mins ago 4:34PM

33 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

Petteri Pennanen sends it in but Rovers deal with it as Sobowale gets an important block in, and the ball takes a touch from a KuPS player on the way out for a goal kick. 

28 mins ago 4:32PM

31 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

Another KuPS corner after Grace gets his body in front of a cross.

28 mins ago 4:32PM

31 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

McGinty makes a clean catch after the ball takes a deflection on the way.

30 mins ago 4:30PM

28 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

The Finland side are starting to dominate possession. A yellow card is flashed at John O’Sullivan as a free is awarded out wide to KuPS. They’ll look to test out McGinty again here with a dangerous delivery.

 

32 mins ago 4:28PM

27 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

Rovers come under some pressure as Gasc and Armah find the gaps. Antwi then winds up a shot from distance. It goes wide but again, McGinty was at full stretch as the ball sailed in.

 

 

38 mins ago 4:22PM

21 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

Inviting cross from the corner but the referee awards a free out as Lee Grace is deemed to be too close to the goalkeeper while trying to gather the ball.

39 mins ago 4:21PM

20 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

Brilliant run from Sobowale as he tries to cut inside the KuPS danger area. He’ll settle for the corner.

 

41 mins ago 4:19PM

18 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

MISS!

Piotr Parzyszek unleashes a powerful volley from the edge of the penalty box. McGinty is at full stretch, but the ball flashes wide.

43 mins ago 4:17PM

16 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

NO PENALTY!

VAR feels there’s no case to answer for. There’s another moment of panic in the KuPS are from the corner, but they manage to keep the ball out.

45 mins ago 4:15PM

14 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

VAR PENALTY CHECK!

Edward McGinty thumps the ball up and Afolabi controls it. Rovers move the ball into the penalty box and the cheers go up for a handball as the ball is put out for a corner from a delivery by Will Fitzgerald. 

48 mins ago 4:12PM

11 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

Another corner for KuPS after two crucial blocks at the end of some quick, attacking play. They decide to go short and end up bringing the ball back into their own half.

Goalkeeper Johannes Kreidl receives the ball in the middle to start them up again.

51 mins ago 4:09PM

8 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

Rovers create their first chance of the game as the ball is cut back to Jonathan Afolabi. But he can’t get his footing right and the ball gets stripped away.

 

53 mins ago 4:07PM

6 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

Some good interplay from KuPS cuts Rovers open along the wing. Matt Healy gets back to cut the ball out for the first corner of the game.

It’s a big delivery but the hosts don’t create aything from the set-piece.

56 mins ago 4:04PM

3 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

Tunmise Sobowale heads the ball away from a KuPS cross. Rovers go on the march, but Cory O’Sullivan goes in too hard with a challenge, and it’s a free out.

59 mins ago 4:01PM

1 min: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

And we are off the mark in Finland. 

59 mins ago 4:01PM

Kick-Off! KuPS v Shamrock Rovers

1 hr ago 3:57PM

The teams are heading out now. Almost ready to get going!

1 hr ago 3:53PM

Criticism of Rovers for being unable to rise to the challenges provided by opponents on the continent has grown legs as Stephen Bradley’s side dropped from Champions League to Europa League to Conference League football.

Rovers’ away form since a fine 2-1 win against Santa Clara of Portugal at the same stage last season suggests they will be up against it. They have lost five and drawn just one of their last six games on their travels with Bradley describing the 5-1 defeat to Egnatia of Albania in the third qualifying round of the Europa League as the worst performance of his 10-year reign.

But Bradley has dismissed the notion that they are guilty of any complacency:

“I think it is a lazy opinion. Our performances in Europe this year have been some of the best we have ever had. Look at what we have done. Look at [the goals] we have scored. Look at everything around the game. It has just been basic errors that have cost us,” he said.

“We have had Albania, one really poor night, but other than that, it has been very, very good. From the outside, people say domestically you don’t get challenged but our standards come from within. In order to say that (you are not being challenged) you have to understand how hard it is to stay at the top.

1 hr ago 3:50PM

If you can’t read the teams in the graphics above, you can see them again here:

KuPS: Kreidl; Savolainen, Magassa, Nuhu, Antwi; Gasc, Pennanen, Luyeye-Lutumba, Jyry, Armah; Parzyszek.

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Grace, Lopes, Stevens; Sobowale, Watts, Healy, O’ Sullivan, Fitzgerald; Greene, Afolabi.

1 hr ago 3:47PM

If you would like to watch today’s game, it’s available to stream on Solidsport.

1 hr ago 3:45PM

The big news for Rovers fans is that Danny Mandroiu has been ruled out through injury. He has travelled to London with teammate Danny Grant to visit a specialist regarding a hamstring injury.

Striker John McGovern is also absent but did travel to the game as he continues his recovery.

1 hr ago 3:39PM

And here is the KuPS line-up for today’s second leg:

1 hr ago 3:34PM

the-shamrock-rovers-team-during-warm-up The Shamrock Rovers team during their warm-up. Mika Kylmaniemi / INPHO Mika Kylmaniemi / INPHO / INPHO

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the second leg of this Uefa Conference League playoff tie between KuPS and Shamrock Rovers.

The score is currently 1-1 after last week’s first leg meeting in Dublin. And Stephen Bradley’s charges are in Finland today hoping for a result that will see them through to the group stage of the Conference League.

It would be a fourth group/league phase campaign in five years for the Premier Division side, and kick-off is coming up at 4pm.

We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly so do stay with us.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie