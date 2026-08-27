LIVE: KuPS v Shamrock Rovers, Uefa Conference League playoff, second leg

Pennanen sends in a cross to the back post. Rovers get the clearance away but KuPS have the ball away for one last attack.
14 mins ago
4:46PM
45 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
One minute of added time has been announced.
16 mins ago
4:44PM
43 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
A small bit of confusion as Antwi is also penalised. Sobowale takes another throw, and this one looks legitimate as Rovers try to get something out of this attack.
Things get a bit heated though as the referee calls in Dylan Watts and Gasc in for a chat to ease the tension.
Half-time is drawing near.
19 mins ago
4:41PM
40 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Sobowale takes a throw-in for Rovers, but he’s penalised for a foul throw and KuPS will come away again.
21 mins ago
4:39PM
38 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Great one-two play involving Armah opens Rovers up again just outside the penalty area. The visitors get back to kill off the danger, but they’re still living with that threat.
25 mins ago
4:35PM
34 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
SAVE!
McGinty gets down to gather a shot from Savolainen. The game is still being played in Rovers’ half of the pitch, and they need to start getting on the attack again.
26 mins ago
4:34PM
33 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Petteri Pennanen sends it in but Rovers deal with it as Sobowale gets an important block in, and the ball takes a touch from a KuPS player on the way out for a goal kick.
28 mins ago
4:32PM
31 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Another KuPS corner after Grace gets his body in front of a cross.
28 mins ago
4:32PM
31 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
McGinty makes a clean catch after the ball takes a deflection on the way.
30 mins ago
4:30PM
28 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
The Finland side are starting to dominate possession. A yellow card is flashed at John O’Sullivan as a free is awarded out wide to KuPS. They’ll look to test out McGinty again here with a dangerous delivery.
32 mins ago
4:28PM
27 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Rovers come under some pressure as Gasc and Armah find the gaps. Antwi then winds up a shot from distance. It goes wide but again, McGinty was at full stretch as the ball sailed in.
38 mins ago
4:22PM
21 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Inviting cross from the corner but the referee awards a free out as Lee Grace is deemed to be too close to the goalkeeper while trying to gather the ball.
39 mins ago
4:21PM
20 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Brilliant run from Sobowale as he tries to cut inside the KuPS danger area. He’ll settle for the corner.
41 mins ago
4:19PM
18 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
MISS!
Piotr Parzyszek unleashes a powerful volley from the edge of the penalty box. McGinty is at full stretch, but the ball flashes wide.
43 mins ago
4:17PM
16 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
NO PENALTY!
VAR feels there’s no case to answer for. There’s another moment of panic in the KuPS are from the corner, but they manage to keep the ball out.
45 mins ago
4:15PM
14 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
VAR PENALTY CHECK!
Edward McGinty thumps the ball up and Afolabi controls it. Rovers move the ball into the penalty box and the cheers go up for a handball as the ball is put out for a corner from a delivery by Will Fitzgerald.
48 mins ago
4:12PM
11 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Another corner for KuPS after two crucial blocks at the end of some quick, attacking play. They decide to go short and end up bringing the ball back into their own half.
Goalkeeper Johannes Kreidl receives the ball in the middle to start them up again.
51 mins ago
4:09PM
8 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Rovers create their first chance of the game as the ball is cut back to Jonathan Afolabi. But he can’t get his footing right and the ball gets stripped away.
53 mins ago
4:07PM
6 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Some good interplay from KuPS cuts Rovers open along the wing. Matt Healy gets back to cut the ball out for the first corner of the game.
It’s a big delivery but the hosts don’t create aything from the set-piece.
56 mins ago
4:04PM
3 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Tunmise Sobowale heads the ball away from a KuPS cross. Rovers go on the march, but Cory O’Sullivan goes in too hard with a challenge, and it’s a free out.
The teams are heading out now. Almost ready to get going!
1 hr ago
3:53PM
Criticism of Rovers for being unable to rise to the challenges provided by opponents on the continent has grown legs as Stephen Bradley’s side dropped from Champions League to Europa League to Conference League football.
Rovers’ away form since a fine 2-1 win against Santa Clara of Portugal at the same stage last season suggests they will be up against it. They have lost five and drawn just one of their last six games on their travels with Bradley describing the 5-1 defeat to Egnatia of Albania in the third qualifying round of the Europa League as the worst performance of his 10-year reign.
“I think it is a lazy opinion. Our performances in Europe this year have been some of the best we have ever had. Look at what we have done. Look at [the goals] we have scored. Look at everything around the game. It has just been basic errors that have cost us,” he said.
“We have had Albania, one really poor night, but other than that, it has been very, very good. From the outside, people say domestically you don’t get challenged but our standards come from within. In order to say that (you are not being challenged) you have to understand how hard it is to stay at the top.
1 hr ago
3:50PM
If you can’t read the teams in the graphics above, you can see them again here:
The Shamrock Rovers team during their warm-up. Mika Kylmaniemi / INPHO
Mika Kylmaniemi / INPHO / INPHO
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the second leg of this Uefa Conference League playoff tie between KuPS and Shamrock Rovers.
The score is currently 1-1 after last week’s first leg meeting in Dublin. And Stephen Bradley’s charges are in Finland today hoping for a result that will see them through to the group stage of the Conference League.
It would be a fourth group/league phase campaign in five years for the Premier Division side, and kick-off is coming up at 4pm.
We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly so do stay with us.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: KuPS v Shamrock Rovers, Uefa Conference League playoff, second leg
Half-Time! KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
45 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Pennanen sends in a cross to the back post. Rovers get the clearance away but KuPS have the ball away for one last attack.
45 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
One minute of added time has been announced.
43 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
A small bit of confusion as Antwi is also penalised. Sobowale takes another throw, and this one looks legitimate as Rovers try to get something out of this attack.
Things get a bit heated though as the referee calls in Dylan Watts and Gasc in for a chat to ease the tension.
Half-time is drawing near.
40 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Sobowale takes a throw-in for Rovers, but he’s penalised for a foul throw and KuPS will come away again.
38 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Great one-two play involving Armah opens Rovers up again just outside the penalty area. The visitors get back to kill off the danger, but they’re still living with that threat.
34 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
SAVE!
McGinty gets down to gather a shot from Savolainen. The game is still being played in Rovers’ half of the pitch, and they need to start getting on the attack again.
33 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Petteri Pennanen sends it in but Rovers deal with it as Sobowale gets an important block in, and the ball takes a touch from a KuPS player on the way out for a goal kick.
31 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Another KuPS corner after Grace gets his body in front of a cross.
31 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
McGinty makes a clean catch after the ball takes a deflection on the way.
28 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
The Finland side are starting to dominate possession. A yellow card is flashed at John O’Sullivan as a free is awarded out wide to KuPS. They’ll look to test out McGinty again here with a dangerous delivery.
27 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Rovers come under some pressure as Gasc and Armah find the gaps. Antwi then winds up a shot from distance. It goes wide but again, McGinty was at full stretch as the ball sailed in.
21 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Inviting cross from the corner but the referee awards a free out as Lee Grace is deemed to be too close to the goalkeeper while trying to gather the ball.
20 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Brilliant run from Sobowale as he tries to cut inside the KuPS danger area. He’ll settle for the corner.
18 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
MISS!
Piotr Parzyszek unleashes a powerful volley from the edge of the penalty box. McGinty is at full stretch, but the ball flashes wide.
16 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
NO PENALTY!
VAR feels there’s no case to answer for. There’s another moment of panic in the KuPS are from the corner, but they manage to keep the ball out.
14 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
VAR PENALTY CHECK!
Edward McGinty thumps the ball up and Afolabi controls it. Rovers move the ball into the penalty box and the cheers go up for a handball as the ball is put out for a corner from a delivery by Will Fitzgerald.
11 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Another corner for KuPS after two crucial blocks at the end of some quick, attacking play. They decide to go short and end up bringing the ball back into their own half.
Goalkeeper Johannes Kreidl receives the ball in the middle to start them up again.
8 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Rovers create their first chance of the game as the ball is cut back to Jonathan Afolabi. But he can’t get his footing right and the ball gets stripped away.
6 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Some good interplay from KuPS cuts Rovers open along the wing. Matt Healy gets back to cut the ball out for the first corner of the game.
It’s a big delivery but the hosts don’t create aything from the set-piece.
3 mins: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Tunmise Sobowale heads the ball away from a KuPS cross. Rovers go on the march, but Cory O’Sullivan goes in too hard with a challenge, and it’s a free out.
1 min: KuPS 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
And we are off the mark in Finland.
Kick-Off! KuPS v Shamrock Rovers
The teams are heading out now. Almost ready to get going!
Criticism of Rovers for being unable to rise to the challenges provided by opponents on the continent has grown legs as Stephen Bradley’s side dropped from Champions League to Europa League to Conference League football.
Rovers’ away form since a fine 2-1 win against Santa Clara of Portugal at the same stage last season suggests they will be up against it. They have lost five and drawn just one of their last six games on their travels with Bradley describing the 5-1 defeat to Egnatia of Albania in the third qualifying round of the Europa League as the worst performance of his 10-year reign.
But Bradley has dismissed the notion that they are guilty of any complacency:
“I think it is a lazy opinion. Our performances in Europe this year have been some of the best we have ever had. Look at what we have done. Look at [the goals] we have scored. Look at everything around the game. It has just been basic errors that have cost us,” he said.
“We have had Albania, one really poor night, but other than that, it has been very, very good. From the outside, people say domestically you don’t get challenged but our standards come from within. In order to say that (you are not being challenged) you have to understand how hard it is to stay at the top.
If you can’t read the teams in the graphics above, you can see them again here:
KuPS: Kreidl; Savolainen, Magassa, Nuhu, Antwi; Gasc, Pennanen, Luyeye-Lutumba, Jyry, Armah; Parzyszek.
Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Grace, Lopes, Stevens; Sobowale, Watts, Healy, O’ Sullivan, Fitzgerald; Greene, Afolabi.
If you would like to watch today’s game, it’s available to stream on Solidsport.
The big news for Rovers fans is that Danny Mandroiu has been ruled out through injury. He has travelled to London with teammate Danny Grant to visit a specialist regarding a hamstring injury.
Striker John McGovern is also absent but did travel to the game as he continues his recovery.
And here is the KuPS line-up for today’s second leg:
Here is how Shamrock Rovers will be lining out today:
The Shamrock Rovers team during their warm-up. Mika Kylmaniemi / INPHO Mika Kylmaniemi / INPHO / INPHO
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the second leg of this Uefa Conference League playoff tie between KuPS and Shamrock Rovers.
The score is currently 1-1 after last week’s first leg meeting in Dublin. And Stephen Bradley’s charges are in Finland today hoping for a result that will see them through to the group stage of the Conference League.
It would be a fourth group/league phase campaign in five years for the Premier Division side, and kick-off is coming up at 4pm.
We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly so do stay with us.
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kups Minute-by-Minute second leg Shamrock Rovers Soccer Uefa conference league