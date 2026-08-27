Nottingham Forest complete signing of Chelsea's Liam Delap in club-record €52m deal

NOTTINGHAM FOREST HAVE completed the signing of Chelsea striker Liam Delap in a club-record £45 million (€52.56 million) deal.

The 23-year-old has penned a five-year contract at the City Ground as Forest becomes his third club in three seasons after he was told he was not part of Xabi Alonso’s plans at Chelsea.

However, new Forest boss Oliver Glasner made him a priority during the transfer window.

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Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Liam Delap! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/U0nCwsVgxW — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 27, 2026

“I really can’t wait to get started, this is a massive club with a big history,” Delap said.

“I spoke to the manager and I like his way, I think he can be the one to really help me develop and make that next step, and hopefully I can bring goals here.

“I can’t wait to hear the noise at The City Ground and have the fans on my side because I know how loud and important they are.

“As a team we can build something really strong and the main aim is to challenge and be a top club in the Premier League.”

The former England youth international had been made to train separately at Stamford Bridge and had his number nine shirt reassigned to Joao Pedro as Alonso made his feelings clear.

Chelsea make a profit on a player they signed for £30m (€35.04 million) from Ipswich a year ago, despite the fact he managed only two goals in all competitions last season.

He has been signed in time to make his debut against Liverpool on Saturday, but it remains to be seen whether Glasner will throw him straight in.