LIVERPOOL HAVE REACHED an outline agreement with Paris St Germain for Bradley Barcola worth up to £120 million (€140.17 million), the Press Association understands.
The Reds have been pursuing a deal for the 23-year-old France winger this summer and made a breakthrough in talks on Wednesday evening.
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A guaranteed fee just over £100m (€116.8 million) has been agreed in principle along with add-ons that could take the package up to £120m (€140.17 million), but there remains work to do to complete the deal as details are ironed out.
PSG had initially wanted in the region of £145m (€169.37 million) for Barcola, who spent the summer at the World Cup with France and scored three goals.
Barcola joined the perennial French champions from Lyon in 2023 for a reported €45 million and was part of their back-to-back Champions League triumphs.
Bradley Barcola has been a key target for Liverpool this summer (Martin Rickett/PA) PA
PA
Liverpool are working to improve their wide options before Tuesday’s transfer deadline as a summer that saw club great Mohamed Salah depart comes to a close.
The Anfield outfit have explored a move for Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr and last week saw two bids rejected by Brighton for Yankuba Minteh, with the second offer worth £60m (€70.08 million).
Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is set to speak to the media on Thursday at the press conference previewing Saturday lunchtime’s Anfield encounter against Nottingham Forest.
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Liverpool closing in on €140m deal for Paris St-Germain’s Bradley Barcola
LIVERPOOL HAVE REACHED an outline agreement with Paris St Germain for Bradley Barcola worth up to £120 million (€140.17 million), the Press Association understands.
The Reds have been pursuing a deal for the 23-year-old France winger this summer and made a breakthrough in talks on Wednesday evening.
A guaranteed fee just over £100m (€116.8 million) has been agreed in principle along with add-ons that could take the package up to £120m (€140.17 million), but there remains work to do to complete the deal as details are ironed out.
PSG had initially wanted in the region of £145m (€169.37 million) for Barcola, who spent the summer at the World Cup with France and scored three goals.
Barcola joined the perennial French champions from Lyon in 2023 for a reported €45 million and was part of their back-to-back Champions League triumphs.
Bradley Barcola has been a key target for Liverpool this summer (Martin Rickett/PA) PA PA
Liverpool are working to improve their wide options before Tuesday’s transfer deadline as a summer that saw club great Mohamed Salah depart comes to a close.
The Anfield outfit have explored a move for Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr and last week saw two bids rejected by Brighton for Yankuba Minteh, with the second offer worth £60m (€70.08 million).
Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is set to speak to the media on Thursday at the press conference previewing Saturday lunchtime’s Anfield encounter against Nottingham Forest.
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Liverpool Paris St. Germain Premier League Transfer Target