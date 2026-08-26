LIVERPOOL WILL FACE Tottenham in the third round of the EFL Cup, while Manchester United will square off against Brighton in another all-Premier League clash.
Chelsea, provided they overcome Luton at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, will reignite their rivalry with Leeds in a repeat of last season’s FA Cup semi-final.
Liverpool and United have home advantage in their respective ties, while Chelsea will also host Leeds barring disaster against the League One Hatters.
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Holders Manchester City will host Norwich, while Premier League champions Arsenal will travel to newly promoted Ipswich.
In another all-top flight encounter, Coventry will welcome fellow Midlanders Aston Villa to the Ricoh Arena.
The ties will be played on the weeks commencing 7 and 14 September. The five Premier League clubs playing in this season’s Champions League will play on the second week due to their European commitments.
The eight teams involved in the Champions League and Europa League could not be drawn against each other in the third round.
EFL Cup third-round draw in full
Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough
Manchester United v Brighton
Manchester City v Norwich
Sunderland v Hull
Ipswich v Arsenal
Coventry v Aston Villa
Bournemouth v Lincoln
Liverpool v Tottenham
Chelsea/Luton v Leeds
Millwall v Newcastle
Fleetwood v Sheffield United
Everton v Wolves
Leyton Orient v Bradford
Reading v Brentford
Peterborough v Barnsley
West Ham v Fulham/AFC Wimbledon
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Liverpool-Spurs, Man United-Brighton, and (possibly) Chelsea-Leeds in next round of EFL Cup
LIVERPOOL WILL FACE Tottenham in the third round of the EFL Cup, while Manchester United will square off against Brighton in another all-Premier League clash.
Chelsea, provided they overcome Luton at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, will reignite their rivalry with Leeds in a repeat of last season’s FA Cup semi-final.
Liverpool and United have home advantage in their respective ties, while Chelsea will also host Leeds barring disaster against the League One Hatters.
Holders Manchester City will host Norwich, while Premier League champions Arsenal will travel to newly promoted Ipswich.
In another all-top flight encounter, Coventry will welcome fellow Midlanders Aston Villa to the Ricoh Arena.
The ties will be played on the weeks commencing 7 and 14 September. The five Premier League clubs playing in this season’s Champions League will play on the second week due to their European commitments.
The eight teams involved in the Champions League and Europa League could not be drawn against each other in the third round.
EFL Cup third-round draw in full
Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough
Manchester United v Brighton
Manchester City v Norwich
Sunderland v Hull
Ipswich v Arsenal
Coventry v Aston Villa
Bournemouth v Lincoln
Liverpool v Tottenham
Chelsea/Luton v Leeds
Millwall v Newcastle
Fleetwood v Sheffield United
Everton v Wolves
Leyton Orient v Bradford
Reading v Brentford
Peterborough v Barnsley
West Ham v Fulham/AFC Wimbledon
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