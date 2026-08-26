Liverpool-Spurs, Man United-Brighton, and (possibly) Chelsea-Leeds in next round of EFL Cup

LIVERPOOL WILL FACE Tottenham in the third round of the EFL Cup, while Manchester United will square off against Brighton in another all-Premier League clash.

Chelsea, provided they overcome Luton at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, will reignite their rivalry with Leeds in a repeat of last season’s FA Cup semi-final.

Liverpool and United have home advantage in their respective ties, while Chelsea will also host Leeds barring disaster against the League One Hatters.

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Holders Manchester City will host Norwich, while Premier League champions Arsenal will travel to newly promoted Ipswich.

In another all-top flight encounter, Coventry will welcome fellow Midlanders Aston Villa to the Ricoh Arena.

The ties will be played on the weeks commencing 7 and 14 September. The five Premier League clubs playing in this season’s Champions League will play on the second week due to their European commitments.

The eight teams involved in the Champions League and Europa League could not be drawn against each other in the third round.

EFL Cup third-round draw in full

Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough

Manchester United v Brighton

Manchester City v Norwich

Sunderland v Hull

Ipswich v Arsenal

Coventry v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Lincoln

Liverpool v Tottenham

Chelsea/Luton v Leeds

Millwall v Newcastle

Fleetwood v Sheffield United

Everton v Wolves

Leyton Orient v Bradford

Reading v Brentford

Peterborough v Barnsley

West Ham v Fulham/AFC Wimbledon