More Stories
Liverpool will face Tottenham on the week commencing 14 September. PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo
Round 3

Liverpool-Spurs, Man United-Brighton, and (possibly) Chelsea-Leeds in next round of EFL Cup

Arsenal face a trip to Ipswich, while holders Man City will host Norwich.
10.51pm, 26 Aug 2026

LIVERPOOL WILL FACE Tottenham in the third round of the EFL Cup, while Manchester United will square off against Brighton in another all-Premier League clash.

Chelsea, provided they overcome Luton at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, will reignite their rivalry with Leeds in a repeat of last season’s FA Cup semi-final.

Liverpool and United have home advantage in their respective ties, while Chelsea will also host Leeds barring disaster against the League One Hatters.

Holders Manchester City will host Norwich, while Premier League champions Arsenal will travel to newly promoted Ipswich.

In another all-top flight encounter, Coventry will welcome fellow Midlanders Aston Villa to the Ricoh Arena.

The ties will be played on the weeks commencing 7 and 14 September. The five Premier League clubs playing in this season’s Champions League will play on the second week due to their European commitments.

The eight teams involved in the Champions League and Europa League could not be drawn against each other in the third round.

EFL Cup third-round draw in full

Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough
Manchester United v Brighton
Manchester City v Norwich
Sunderland v Hull
Ipswich v Arsenal
Coventry v Aston Villa
Bournemouth v Lincoln
Liverpool v Tottenham
Chelsea/Luton v Leeds
Millwall v Newcastle
Fleetwood v Sheffield United
Everton v Wolves
Leyton Orient v Bradford
Reading v Brentford
Peterborough v Barnsley
West Ham v Fulham/AFC Wimbledon

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie