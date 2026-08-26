Omar Marmoush set for Tottenham move as deal agreed with Man City

TOTTENHAM HAVE AGREED a season-long loan deal with Manchester City for forward Omar Marmoush with an obligation to buy for £60 million (€70.13 million) next year.

The Press Association understands the Egypt international is now set to undergo a medical with the London club and complete the formalities of the move.

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It will be Spurs’ second capture from City in a matter of days after signing Brazil winger Savinho in a deal worth an initial £75m (€87.67 million).

It also continues a busy summer of recruitment after the captures of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi.

The commitment to spend £60m (€70.13 million) on Marmoush will see City recover the £59m (€68.97 million) fee they paid to buy the player from Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025.

The 27-year-old scored 16 goals in 62 games for City but mainly had to settle for an understudy role to Erling Haaland.

He was an unused substitute in Sunday’s Premier League opener against Bournemouth, with his last outing for the club having come in the Community Shield a week earlier.

It has also been a summer of upheaval at City, with Marmoush’s imminent exit coming after the departures of Rodri, Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Tijjani Reijnders, Nathan Ake and James Trafford. Nico Gonzalez is another who could leave before next week’s transfer deadline.

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